CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Games Friday

BOYS

At Argonia

Caldwell 51, Norwich 23

Wichita Classical 53, Udall 41

At Chetopa

Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Central-Burden 20

St. Paul 49, Sedan 41

At Moundridge

Berean Academy 57, Chase County 39

Moundridge 42, Elyria Christian 41

At Olpe

Olpe 56, Southern Coffey 45

Madison 57, Waverly 56

At Lebo

Burlingame 40, Centre 31

Lebo 44, Rural Vista 41

At Onaga

Valley Falls 62, Wetmore 32

Centralia 64, Axtell 55

At Solomon

Beloit-St. John's 62, Solomon 43

Rock Hills 44, Southern Cloud 39

At Washington County

Hanover 79, Clifton-Clyde 48

Blue Valley-Randolph 59, Washington County 55

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

Sharon Springs 66, Tribune 54

Quinter 57, Dighton 44

At Hill City

Osborne 71, Logan 52

Stockton 71, Lakeside 47

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

Northern Valley 64, Atwood 55

St. Francis 52, Triplains-Brewster 41

At Sylvan-Lucas

Central Plains 63, Victoria 18

Sylvan-Lucas 50, Wilson 43

At Coldwater (South Central)

South Central 65, Kiowa County 50

Attica 60, Ashland 51

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

Macksville 69, Deerfield 46

Hodgeman County 59, Pawnee Heights 48

At Little River

St. John 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 25

Little River 65, Stafford 48

At Montezuma (South Gray)

South Gray 84, Fowler 36

Minneola 55, Moscow 46

 

Saturday's championships

At Argonia

B: Caldwell vs. Wichita Classical

G: Argonia vs. Caldwell

At Chetopa

B: Cedar Vale-Dexter vs. St. Paul

G: St. Paul vs. Sedan

At Moundridge

B: Berean Academy vs. Moundridge

G: Chase County vs. Berean Academy

At Olpe

B: Olpe vs. Madison

G: Olpe vs. Waverly

At Lebo

B: Burlingame vs. Lebo

G: Rural Vista vs. Burlingame

At Onaga

B: Valley Falls vs. Centralia

G: Centralia vs. Doniphan West

At Solomon

B: Beloit-St. John's vs. Rock Hills

G: Beloit-St. John's vs. Southern Cloud

At Washington County

B: Hanover vs. BV-Randolph

G: Frankfort vs. Hanover

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

B: Sharon Springs vs. Quinter

G: Quinter vs. Dighton

At Hill City

B: Osborne vs. Stockton

G: Thunder Ridge vs. Osborne

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

B: Northern Valley vs. St. Francis

G: Golden Plains vs. Atwood

At Sylvan-Lucas

B: Central Plains vs. Sylvan-Lucas

G: Central Plains vs. Otis-Bison

At Coldwater (South Central)

B: South Central vs. Attica

G: South Central vs. Cunningham

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

B: Macksville vs. Hodgeman County

G: Spearville vs. Ingalls

At Little River

B: St. John vs. Little River

G: Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Pretty Prairie

At Montezuma (South Gray)

B: South Gray vs. Minneola

G: South Gray vs. Minneola

 

Late results Thursday

GIRLS

At Argonia

Argonia 48, Norwich 43

Caldwell 40, South Haven 37

At Chetopa

St. Paul 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28

Sedan 38, Chetopa 36

At Moundridge

Chase County 53, Flinthills 44

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 44

At Olpe

Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 24

Waverly 57, Hartford 45

At Lebo

Rural Vista 63, Lebo 25

Burlingame 51, Centre 48

At Onaga

Centralia 56, Valley Falls 48

Doniphan West 53, Troy 23

At Solomon

Beloit-St. John's 42, Solomon 23

Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 37

At Washington County

Frankfort 65, Blue Valley-Randolph 47

Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 14

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

Quinter 45, Weskan 39

Dighton 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

At Hill City

Thunder Ridge 64, Stockton 37

Osborne 37, Lakeside 35

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

Golden Plains 53, Cheylin 23

Atwood 56, St. Francis 46

At Sylvan-Lucas

Central Plains 91, Victoria 31

Otis-Bison 54, Sylvan-Lucas 33

At Coldwater (South Central)

South Central 56, Attica 33

Cunningham 46, Bucklin 34

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

Spearville 42, Hodgeman County 34

Ingalls 59, Kinsley 46

At Little River

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, St. John 32

Pretty Prairie 51, Little River 44

At Montezuma (South Gray)

South Gray 73, Moscow 15

Minneola 68, Satanta 47

 

 