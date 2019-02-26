Tuesday

Feb 26, 2019 at 12:01 AM


BASKETBALL

Sub-State result Saturday

BOYS

CLASS 6A

West Sub-State 2

Derby 58, Wichita North 27

 

Sub-State results Monday

BOYS

CLASS 6A

East Sub-State 1

KC Wyandotte 76, Olathe Northwest 71

East Sub-State 2

SM North 55, Mill Valley 46

West Sub-State 1

Hutchinson 55, Wichita West 49

 

CLASS 5A

West Sub-State 1

Wichita Northwest 68, Valley Center 64

 

CLASS 4A

East Sub-State 1

Atchison 71, Labette County 60

East Sub-State 2

Paola 51, Baldwin 32

West Sub-State 1

Mulvane 73, Wellington 59

West Sub-State 2

El Dorado 56, Winfield 50 OT

 

CLASS 3A

At Caney Valley

Girard 58, Riverton 23

At Hoisington

Smoky Valley 40, Norton 35

 

CLASS 2A

At Arma (Northeast)

Yates Center 51, Uniontown 21

Humboldt 78, Southeast-Cherokee 50

Colgan 58, Oswego 29

Northeast-Arma 52, West Elk 44

At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)

McLouth 73, Atchison County 27

Oskaloosa 67, Jefferson North 56

Valley Heights 61, Horton 33

Republic County 40, Jackson Heights 37

At Conway Springs

Hutchinson Trinity 73, Wichita Independent 20

Garden Plain 61, Bluestem 27

Sedgwick 52, Conway Springs 39

Medicine Lodge 44, Remington 31

At Leoti (Wichita County)

Hoxie 69, Oberlin 38

Plainville 76, Smith Center 64

Ellis 48, Oakley 41

Leoti 46, WaKeeney 44

At Marion

Mission Valley 66, Herington 14

Northern Heights 62, Goessel 33

Marion 55, Rossville 39

Hillsboro 78, Wabaunsee 64

At Meade

Pratt-Skyline 75, Elkhart 36

Lakin 64, Syracuse 60

Stanton County 61, Sublette 33

Ness City 61, Meade 58

At Pleasanton

Lyndon 42, Pleasanton 23

Maranatha 80, KC Christian 69

Seabury 75, Olathe Heritage 34

Central Heights 48, Jayhawk-Linn 44

At Sterling

Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30

Bennington 62, Canton-Galva 35

Sacred Heart 53, Sterling 31

Ellsworth 40, Ellinwood 37

 

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

West sub-state 1

Wichita West 63, Junction City 36

 

CLASS 5A

East Sub-State 1

Topeka West 54, KC Turner 19

West Sub-State 1

Arkansas City 46, Valley Center 37

West Sub-State 2

Salina South 46, Great Bend 37

 

CLASS 3A

At Caney Valley

Girard 64, Riverton 25

Cherryvale 44, Caney Valley 38 OT

Baxter Springs 62, Galena 40

Columbus 49, Frontenac 34

At Eureka

Eureka 67, Prairie View 33

Erie 43, Douglass 31

Burlington 56, Fredonia 15

Osage City 48, Neodesha 45 OT

At Haven

Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 25

Halstead 43, Wichita Collegiate 28

Hesston 45, Kingman 23

Haven 50, Chaparral 18

At Hoisington

Norton 39, Smoky Valley 24

Russell 60, Lyons 20

TMP-Marian 59, Hoisington 37

At Kismet (Southwestern Heights)

Scott City 59, Southwestern Heights 24

Larned 45, Hugoton 32

Cimarron 50, Holcomb 44

Colby 58, Goodland 30

At Marysville

Pleasant Ridge 79, Riverside 47

Marysville 52, Holto 38

Nemaha Central 56, Maur Hill 22

Sabetha 58, Hiawatha 26

At Perry-Lecompton

Jefferson West 69, West Franklin 13

KC Ward 48, Silver Lake 36

Wellsville 47, Santa Fe Trail 24

Royal Valley 64, Perry-Lecompton 34

At Riley County

Clay Center 57, Concordia 26

St. Marys 64, Council Grove 48

Beloit 50, Rock Creek 37

Riley County 53, Minneapolis 48

 

CLASS 2A

At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)

Jackson Heights 45, Republic County 44

At Leoti (Wichita County)

Plainville 53, Smith Center 50

At Sterling

Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11

 

Sub-State games Tuesday

BOYS

CLASS 5A

East Sub-State 1

DeSoto vs. Highland Park

East Sub-State 2

KC Sumner vs. KC Turner

West Sub-State 2

Great Bend vs. Goddard

 

CLASS 3A

At Caney Valley

Baxter Springs vs. Frontenac

Cherryvale vs. Galena

Caney Valley vs. Columbus

At Eureka

Eureka vs. Neodesha

Osage City vs. Douglass

Burlington vs. Prairie View

Erie vs. Fredonia

At Haven

Cheney vs. Wichita Collegiate

Haven vs. Hesston

Kingman vs. Chaparral

Belle Plaine vs. Halstead

At Hoisington

Phillipsburg vs. Southeast-Saline

TMP-Marian vs. Lyons

Hoisington vs. Russell

At Kismet (Southwestern Heights)

Larned vs. Goodland

Colby vs. Holcomb

Hugoton vs. Cimarron

Scott City vs. Southwestern Heights

At Marysville

Maur Hill vs. Holton

Marysville vs. Hiawatha

Sabetha vs. Riverside

Nemaha Central vs. Pleasant Ridge

At Perry-Lecompton

Perry-Lecompton vs. West Franklin

Wellsville vs. Jefferson West

Santa Fe Trail vs. KC Ward

Silver Lake vs. Royal Valley

At Riley County

Beloit vs. Clay Center

St. Marys vs. Rock Creek

Riley County vs. Concordia

Minneapolis vs. Council Grove

 

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

East Sub-State 1

Blue Valley West vs. KC Harmon

East Sub-State 2

KC Wyandotte vs. SM North

West Sub-State 2

Campus vs. Wichita North

 

CLASS 4A

East Sub-State 1

Fort Scott vs. Ottawa

East Sub-State 2

Tonganoxie vs. Coffeyville

West Sub-State 1

Clearwater vs. Mulvane

West Sub-State 2

Chapman vs. El Dorado

 

CLASS 3A

At Hoisington

Phillipsburg vs. Southeast-Saline

 

CLASS 2A

At Arma (Northeast)

Colgan vs. Northeast-Arma

Yates Center vs. Humboldt

West Elk vs. Uniontown

Southeast-Cherokee vs. Oswego

At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)

Jefferson North vs. Horton

Atchison County vs. McLouth

Valley Heights vs. Oskaloosa

At Conway Springs

Garden Plain vs. Remington

Sedgwick vs. Hutchinson Trinity

Conway Springs vs. Wichita Independent

Bluestem vs. Medicine Lodge

At Leoti (Wichita County)

WaKeeney vs. Leoti

Oakley vs. Oberlin

Hoxie vs. Ellis

At Marion

Wabaunsee vs. Goessel

Mission Valley vs. Hillsboro

Northern Heights vs. Marion

Herington vs. Rossville

At Meade

Meade vs. Ness City

Sublette vs. Elkhart

Stanton County vs. Pratt-Skyline

Syracuse vs. Lakin

At Pleasanton

Lyndon vs. Jayhawk-Linn

Maranatha vs. Central Heights

Olathe Heritage vs. KC Christian

At Sterling

Bennington vs. Sacred Heart

Sterling vs. Ellsworth

Canton-Galva vs. Ellinwood