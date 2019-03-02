Saturday

Mar 2, 2019 at 12:38 AM Mar 2, 2019 at 12:41 AM


BASKETBALL

Sub-State results Friday

BOYS

CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Sub-State 1

Blue Valley Northwest 71, Olathe West 64

East Sub-State 2

KC Harmon 75, SM East 55

East Sub-State 3

SM South 50, Olathe East 44

East Sub-State 4

Olathe North 73, Blue Valley North 48

West Sub-State 1

Washburn Rural 55, Gardner-Edgerton 30

West Sub-State 2

Free State 60, Derby 55

West Sub-State 3

Wichita Southeast 78, Campus 56

West Sub-State 4

Lawrence 56, Garden City 51

 

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Sub-State 1

Chanute 46, Miege 45

East Sub-State 2

KC Piper 83, Coffeyville 56

East Sub-State 3

Parsons 72, Independence 50

East Sub-State 4

Anderson County 60, Tonganoxie 50

West Sub-State 1

Wichita Trinity 60, Circle 50

West Sub-State 2

Andale 63, Rose Hill 45

West Sub-State 3

Augusta 68, Abilene 45

West Sub-State 4

Chapman 29, Nickerson 28

 

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

At Caney Valley

Baxter Springs 56, Galena 23

Girard 66, Caney Valley 55

At Eureka

Eureka 49, Osage City 41

Burlington 65, Erie 52

At Haven

Wichita Collegiate 55, Haven 50

Kingman 63, Belle Plaine 61

At Hoisington

Smoky Valley 49, Phillipsburg 43

TMP-Marian 66, Hoisington 54

At Kismet (Southwestern Heights)

Larned 60, Colby 37

Hugoton 70, Scott City 60

At Marysville

Maur Hill 49, Hiawatha 45 OT

Nemaha Central 64, Sabetha 38

At Perry-Lecompton

Perry-Lecompton 57, Wellsville 44

Silver Lake 86, Santa Fe Trail 75 2OT

At Riley County

Beloit 60, St. Marys 58 2OT

Riley County 57, Council Grove 42

 

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

At Butler CC

Caldwell 54, Madison 24

Moundridge 62, St. Paul 57 OT

At Emporia

Berean Academy 54, Wichita Classical 32

Olpe 45, Cedar Vale-Dexter 34

At Alma (Wabaunsee)

Blue Valley-Randolph 68, Beloit-St. John's 50

Lebo 71, Valley Falls 69

At Clay Center

Hanover 71, Rock Hills 26

Burlingame 52, Centralia 49

At Barton County CC

Osborne 66, Quinter 48

Northern Valley 63, Sylvan-Lucas 39

At WaKeeney

Central Plains 73, Stockton 25

Sharon Springs 62, St. Francis 40

At Dodge City CC

South Gray 67, Little River 58

Macksville 68, South Central 53

At Pratt CC

St. John 66, Minneola 27

Attica 44, Hodgeman County 38

 

GIRLS

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Sub-State 1

Aquinas 55, Lansing 28

East Sub-State 2

KC Schlagle 63, Spring Hill 54

East Sub-State 3

Blue Valley Southwest 72, KC Sumner 29

East Sub-State 4

Seaman 52, DeSoto 33

West Sub-State 1

Maize South 61, Salina Central 44

West Sub-State 2

Goddard 38, Hays 33

West Sub-State 3

McPherson 53, Carroll 32

West Sub-State 4

Wichita Heights 45, Maize 44

 

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

At Arma (Northeast)

Colgan 43, Humboldt 37

West Elk 54, Southeast-Cherokee 40

At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)

Atchison County 44, Jefferson North 42

Jackson Heights 52, Valley Heights 44

At Conway Springs

Garden Plain 49, Hutchinson Trinity 41

Conway Springs 60, Bluestem 52

At Leoti (Wichita County)

WaKeeney 48, Oberlin 22

Plainville 50, Hoxie 43

At Marion

Wabaunsee 52, Hillsboro 19

Northern Heights 63, Herington 57

At Meade

Sublette 51, Meade 36

Stanton County 47, Lakin 31

At Pleasanton

Pleasanton 46, Lyndon 28

Olathe Heritage 50, Maranatha 44

At Sterling

Inman 34, Bennington 20

Sterling 58, Canton-Galva 34

 

BASKETBALL

Sub-state results Saturday

CLASS 6A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Sub-State 1

Blue Valley North vs. Olathe Northwest

East Sub-State 2

Olathe East vs. Leavenworth

East Sub-State 3

Olathe South vs. SM Northwest

East Sub-State 4

Olathe North vs. Mill Valley

West sub-state 1

Liberal vs. Garden City

West Sub-State 2

Derby vs. Lawrence

West Sub-State 3

Topeka High vs. Manhattan

West Sub-State 4

Washburn Rural vs. Wichita South

 

CLASS 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Sub-State 1

Bonner Springs vs. Spring Hill

East Sub-State 2

Basehor-Linwood vs. Seaman

East Sub-State 3

Pittsburg vs. KC Schlagle

East Sub-State 4

KC Washington vs. St. James Academy

West Sub-State 1

Maize vs. Eisenhower

West Sub-State 2

Andover Central vs. Maize South

West Sub-State 3

Carroll vs. McPherson

West Sub-State 4

Wichita Heights vs. Salina Central

 

CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

East Sub-State 1

Miege vs. Paola

East Sub-State 2

KC Piper vs. Chanute

East Sub-State 3

Baldwin vs. Parsons

East Sub-State 4

Labette County vs. Eudora

West Sub-State 1

Abilene vs. Wichita Trinity

West Sub-State 2

Nickerson vs. Rose Hill

West Sub-State 3

Circle vs. Pratt

West Sub-State 4

Ulysses vs. Wamego

 

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Caney Valley

B: Baxter Springs vs. Girard

G: Cherryvale vs. Columbus

At Eureka

B: Eureka vs. Burlington

G: Eureka vs. Burlington

At Haven

B: Wichita Collegiate vs. Kingman

G: Cheney vs. Haven

At Hoisington

B: Smoky Valley vs. TMP-Marian

G: Norton vs. Russell

At Kismet (Southwestern Heights)

B: Larned vs. Hugoton

G: Scott City vs. Cimarron

At Marysville

B: Maur Hill vs. Nemaha Central

G: Marysville vs. Nemaha Central

At Perry-Lecompton

B: Perry-Lecompton vs. Silver Lake

G: Jefferson West vs. Royal Valley

At Riley County

B: Beloit vs. Riley County

G: Clay Center vs. Riley County

 

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Arma (Northeast)

B: Yates Center vs. Colgan

G: Colgan vs. West Elk

At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)

B: McLouth vs. Republic County

G: Atchison County vs. Jackson Heights

At Conway Springs

B: Hutchinson Trinity vs. Medicine Lodge

G: Garden Plain vs. Conway Springs

At Leoti (Wichita County)

B: Plainville vs. Ellis

G: WaKeeney vs. Plainville

At Marion

B: Mission Valley vs. Hillsboro

G: Wabaunsee vs. Northern Heights

At Meade

B: Lakin vs. Ness City

G: Sublette vs. Stanton County

At Pleasanton

B: Maranatha vs. Seabury

G: Pleasanton vs. Olathe Heritage

At Sterling

B: Inman vs. Sacred Heart

G: Inman vs. Sterling

 

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

At Butler CC

B: Caldwell vs. Moundridge

G: Waverly vs. Argonia

At Emporia

B: Berean Academy vs. Olpe

G: Olpe vs. Caldwell

At Wabaunsee

B: Blue-Valley Randolph vs. Lebo

G: Rural Vista vs. Frankfort

At Clay Center

B: Hanover vs. Burlingame

G: Beloit-St. John's vs. Hanover

At Barton County CC

B: Osborne vs. Northern Valley

G: Central Plains vs. Atwood

At WaKeeney

B: Central Plains vs. Sharon Springs

G: Golden Plains vs. Thunder Ridge

At Dodge City CC

B: South Gray vs. Macksville

G: South Central vs. Pretty Prairie

At Pratt CC

B: St. John vs. Attica

G: Spearville vs. South Gray

 