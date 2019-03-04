The Central Plains girls have already made history this season.

During last week's sub-state, the Oilers broke Hoxie's record for consecutive victories, extending their winning streak to 108 games with their 69-13 demolition of Atwood in the championship game.

This week, Central Plains can make even more history. No program in state history, boys or girls, has ever captured six straight state championships.

The KC Wyandotte boys won five in a row from 1957-61. A number of programs boys and girls have won four straight.

But six is uncharted territory. With Class 1A re-unified this year, the Oilers' path to a sixth straight is the toughest it could be with two other undefeated teams in the field and the No. 8 seed, South Gray, boasting a 21-4 mark.

Can Emily Ryan and Co. do what's never been done? See my predictions below.

CLASS 6A GIRLS



State champion — Derby captured the program's first state championship a year ago with an impressive showing at the state tournament. Led by All-Stater Kennedy Brown, the Panthers have been dominant this year and look unbeatable.

State finalists — Olathe East (18-4) vs. Derby (21-0). Picking a rematch of last year's title game which saw Derby overwhelm the Hawks. East reloaded quite nicely this year and has only lost twice to Kansas teams.

Longshots — Washburn Rural (20-2) got some tough luck with its draw, placed on the same side of the bracket as Derby. But the Junior Blues have Carly Bachelor, who is one of the best in the state. Liberal (22-0) has run the table and placed third in 5A last year, while Olathe Northwest (15-7) has a standout in Sarah Beth Gueldner and Topeka High (20-2) has one of the top freshmen in the state in NiJaree Canady.

CLASS 5A GIRLS



State champion — Aquinas has captured three straight 5A state titles and has to be considered the favorite despite taking more losses than usual this year. Then again, two are two Miege and one is two Liberty (Mo.).

State finalists — Aquinas (17-4) vs. Wichita Heights (20-2). The Falcons survived a huge hurdle in nipping No. 1 Maize in the final seconds of the sub-state title game. Heights is young, but dangerous.

Longshots — Never bet against McPherson (20-1) in the postseason and Maize South (17-5) in reality is undefeated with its losses forfeits. Blue Valley Southwest (16-6) could be the surprise with its losses coming to teams which won at least 16 games.

CLASS 4A GIRLS



State champion — Miege was upset in the 4A Division I title game by McPherson last year, ending the Stags' run of four straight titles. Miege could be the best team overall in the state and is ready to start another run.

State finalists — Miege (21-0) vs. KC Piper (21-0). Piper has been nearly as dominating as Miege this season with the Pirates not having a game decided by less than 14 points. The Pirates are certainly capable of pulling an upset.

Longshots — Baldwin (19-1) has only lost to Piper, by 15, and won the Class 4A Division II state title last year. Abilene (20-2) has a strong 1-2 punch in Sydney Burton and Hannah Willey. Circle (17-4) is always in the mix, but gets Miege in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 3A GIRLS



State champion — Nemaha Central was the favorite to win the state title a year ago, but got upset by Royal Valley in the first round. The Thunder looked locked in during sub-state to finish the deal this year.

State finalists — Nemaha Central (20-3) vs. Norton (21-2). Norton has lost just once to a Kansas team this year, a three-point loss to TMP-Marian.

Longshots — No. 1 seed Cheney (21-2) survived the toughest sub-state in 3A and has fared well at the state tourney in recent years. Nemaha will get challenged in the quarterfinals by Clay Center (18-4), which captured the 4A II title in 2016. The winner between Eureka (20-3) and Royal Valley (18-5) also will be a threat.

CLASS 2A GIRLS



State champion — Garden Plain captured the Class 3A state title a year ago and drops down to 2A this season. The Owls have taken a few losses against a tough schedule, but have the pedigree to get it done again.

State finalists — Garden Plain (18-4) vs. Sterling (19-4). Like Garden Plain, Sterling has played a difficult schedule, and after a 4-4 start has won 15 straight. The Black Bears will be a bear in the title game.

Longshots — Wabaunsee was state runner-up two years ago in 2A and is hungry to finish on top this year behind Washburn signee Abby Oliver, who has a strong supporting cast to go with her. The WaKeeney (19-3)-Stanton County (17-6) winner could make a run to cap its best season in years.

CLASS 1A GIRLS



State champion — Central Plains not only has set a record for consecutive wins this year, but also should break its own record for margin of victory for a season. History will be made.

State finalists — Central Plains (25-0) vs. Olpe (23-0). The Eagles have made some history this year as well with coach Jesse Nelson winning his 900th game in the sub-state finals.

Longshots — Olpe's first-round draw is a doozy with the Eagles taking on two-time reigning 1A champion Hanover (22-3). Both programs are tradition rich. Really, any team in the field can be considered a contender with South Central (23-2) boasting arguably the second-best player in 1A in Bri Rutherford. Waverly (20-3) was a champion two years ago in 1A Division II and Rural Vista (24-0) is experienced and talented.

PETERSON'S GIRLS PICKS

6A — Derby over Topeka High.

5A — Maize South over Wichita Heights.

4A — Miege over KC Piper.

3A — Norton over Nemaha Central.

2A — Garden Plain over Sterling.

1A — Central Plains over Rural Vista.