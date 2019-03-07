Timing can be everything during the state tournament, and the Chapman Irish boys couldn't have timed it better.

"That's what I told them in the locker room after the game, I said, 'You picked a great night to have the best game of the year,' " Chapman coach James Bell said after the third-seeded Irish dismantled Anderson County 62-38 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina. "Our guards shot the ball well, we got it to our bigs, we played great transition offense, and down the stretch we've been playing great defense.

"I was worried about their shooters and we chased them off the line all night and kept them in front and made it tough on them, and if you do that you're going to have a chance to win every night."

In other words, they checked every box.

With the victory, Chapman improved to 19-4 and will face Augusta (17-6) in Friday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal. Anderson County saw its season end at 17-6.

"Man, we came out and executed way better than I expected," said Chapman senior forward Izek Jackson, who hit 14 of 17 shots from the field to finish with 28 points and 16 rebounds. "Just being the atmosphere and Chapman being here for the first time (since 2002).

"I thought there would be a lot more pressure on the team, but we came out and executed really well."

The Irish took the lead for good, 9-6, on back-to-back 3-pointers from Anthony Wasylk late in the first quarter, but blew it open by outscoring Anderson County 13-1 to close out the first half. They led 26-13 at the break, then opened the third quarter with a 14-3 spurt and cruised the rest of the way.

"All together, we played our best game of the year," said Wasylk, who finished with 13 points, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range and dishing out four assists. "Everybody shot well, and we defended and were just out there having fun."

Nobody had more fun than the 6-foot-5 Jackson, who was no match inside for a smaller Anderson County team and finished with three dunks.

"You can't really guard us one-on-one, because one-on-one with Izek is layups all day," Wasylk said.

Chapman shot 62.8 percent for the game and was nearly as efficient behind the arc, going 7 for 15. The Irish had 17 assists on their 27 baskets, including four each from Brandon Coltson, Jackson and Wasylk. Noah Riegel had nine rebounds as the Irish controlled the boards, 39-17.

For Anderson County, Carson Powelson was the only double-figure scorer with 10 points. The Bulldogs shot 29.2 percent for the game.