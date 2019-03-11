KSHSAA STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena, Wichita
BOYS
Wednesday, March 7
QUARTERFINALS
Blue Valley Northwest 75, Olathe North 70
SM South 57, KC Harmon 46
Topeka Washburn Rural 54, Lawrence Free State 45 (ot)
Wichita Southeast 70, Lawrence 67
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Blue Valley Northwest 61, SM South 57
(1) Topeka Washburn Rural (22-1) vs. (5) Wichita Southeast (20-3), (n)
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(6) SM South (19-5) vs. (5) Wichita Southeast (20-4), 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Blue Valley Northwest (22-2) vs. (1) Topeka Washburn Rural (23-1), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Wednesday, March 6
QUARTERFINALS
Olathe Northwest 57, Liberal 46
Topeka 59, Olathe East 52 (ot)
Derby 60, SM Northwest 27
Topeka Washburn Rural 49, Olathe North 41
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Topeka 52, Olathe Northwest 49
Topeka Washburn Rural 45, Derby 40
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(8) Olathe Northwest (16-8) vs. (1) Derby (22-1), Noon
CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) Topeka (22-2) vs. (3) Topeka Washburn Rural (22-2), 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At White Auditorium, Emporia
BOYS
Thursday, March 7
QUARTERFINALS
Maize 83, Lenexa St. James 56
Andover Central 78, Pittsburg 61
Wichita Carroll 87, Bonner Springs 70
Basehor-Linwood 60, Salina Central 46
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Andover Central 74, Maize 66
Basehor-Linwood 69, Wichita Carroll 68
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(1) Maize (23-1) vs. (7) Wichita Carroll (18-6), 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) Andover Central (21-3) vs. (3) Basehor-Linwood (21-2), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Wednesday, March 6
QUARTERFINALS
McPherson 57, Topeka Seaman 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize South 29
Blue Valley Southwest 36, Goddard 34
KC Schlagle 69, Wichita Heights 67
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
St. Thomas Aquinas 44, McPherson 36
Blue Valley Southwest 43, KC Schlagle 41
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(1) McPherson (21-2) vs. (6) KC Schlagle (19-5), Noon
CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) St. Thomas Aquinas (19-4) vs. (7) Blue Valley Northwest (18-6), 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
BOYS
Wednesday, March 6
QUARTERFINALS
Wichita Trinity 61, Chanute 52
KC Piper 55, Parsons 52
Augusta 57, Andale 43
Chapman 62, Anderson County 38
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
KC Piper 57, Wichita Trinity 54
Augusta 46, Chapman 40
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(1) Wichita Trinity (21-2) vs. (3) Chapman (19-5), 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) KC Piper (20-4) vs. (7) Augusta (18-6), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday, March 7
QUARTERFINALS
SM Miege 74, Circle 41
Baldwin 47, Ulysses 41
KC Piper 52, Eudora 35
Nickerson 54, Abilene 46
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
SM Miege 74, Baldwin 44
(1) KC Piper (22-0) vs. (5) Nickerson (20-3), (n)
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(3) Baldwin (20-2) vs. (5) Nickerson (20-4), Noon
CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) SM Miege (23-0) vs. (1) KC Piper (23-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
BOYS
Thursday, March 7
QUARTERFINALS
Beloit 60, Eureka 39
Perry-Lecompton 49, Larned 48
TMP-Marian 73, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 51
Girard 57, Kingman 40
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Beloit 62, Perry-Lecompton 53
Girard 62, TMP-Marian 50
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(3) Perry-Lecompton (21-3) vs. (8) TMP-Marian (14-12), 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Beloit (24-1) vs. (4) Girard (21-3), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Wednesday, March 6
QUARTERFINALS
Norton 48, Scott City 45
Royal Valley 56, Eureka 36
Cheney 65, Columbus 43
Nemaha Central 52, Clay Center 42
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Royal Valley 53, Norton 44
Cheney 60, Nemaha Central 48
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(2) Norton (22-3) vs. (4) Nemaha Central (21-4), Noon
CHAMPIONSHIP
(6) Royal Valley (20-5) vs. (1) Cheney (23-2), 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays
BOYS
Wednesday, March 6
QUARTERFINALS
Hutchinson Trinity 49, Mission Valley 23
Pittsburg Colgan 48, McLouth 41
Inman 73, Plainville 56
Ness City 63, Lawrence Seabury 61 (ot)
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Pittsburg Colgan 31
Ness City 71, Inman 66
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(3) Pittsburg Colgan (20-4) vs. (1) Inman (21-3), 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Hutchinson Trinity (22-3) vs. (4) Ness City (21-4), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday, March 7
QUARTERFINALS
Wabaunsee 91, Olathe Heritage Christian 42
Garden Plain 52, West Elk 40
Trego 49, Stanton County 33
Sterling 66, Jackson Heights 58
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Garden Plain 55, Wabaunsee 51 (ot)
Sterling 67, Trego 49
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(1) Wabunsee (21-4) vs. (2) Trego (21-3), Noon
CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) Garden Plain (20-4) vs. (3) Sterling (21-4), 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
BOYS
Thursday, March 7
QUARTERFINALS
Osborne 44, Lebo 41
St. John 53, Hanover 48
Central Plains 55, Macksville 30
Caldwell 38, Berean Academy 27
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
St. John 43, Osborne 37 (ot)
Central Plains 59, Caldwell 41
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(2) Osborne (24-1) vs. (4) Caldwell (24-3), 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
(6) St. John (23-4) vs. (1) Central Plains (27-0), 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Wednesday, March 6
QUARTERFINALS
Waverly 62, Rural Vista 46
Hanover 45, Olpe 40
Central Plains 63, South Gray 28
Thunder Ridge 56, South Central 45
Friday, March 8
SEMIFINALS
Hanover 61, Waverly 32
Central Plains 78, Thunder Ridge 36
Saturday, March 9
THIRD PLACE
(7) Waverly (21-4) vs. (5) Thunder Ridge (22-3), Noon
CHAMPIONSHIP
(6) Hanover (24-3) vs. (1) Central Plains (27-0), 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SUMMARIES
BOYS SEMIFINALS
CLASS 6A
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 61
SM SOUTH 57
SM SOUTH (19-5)
Bingley 4-11 3-4 11, Potthoff 6-7 0-0 12, Caldwell 1-4 1-2 3, Rater 5-7 2-2 13, Rhoads 6-9 1-1 13, Hickman 2-2 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-40 7-9 57.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST (22-2)
Braun 8-16 6-11 25, Chapman 1-5 0-0 3, Hungerford 1-2 2-2 4, Peake 2-3 4-6 8, Hood 6-12 5-9 21, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Burger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 17-28 61.
SM South;19;13;14;11;—57
BV Northwest;15;10;13;23;—;61
3-point goals—SMS 2-7 (Bingley 0-1, Potthoff 0-1, Caldwell 0-3, Rater 1-1, Hickman 1-1), BVNW 8-17 (Braun 3-5, Chapman 1-4, Hungerford 0-1, Hood 4-6, Davis 0-1). Fouled out—Rhoads. Rebounds—SMS 22 (Rhoads 9), BVNW 20 (Peake 8). Assists—SMS 6 (Rater 2), BVNW 8 (Braun, Hungerford 3). Turnovers—SMS 12, BVNW 8. Total fouls—SMS 21, BVNW 14.
TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL 55
WICHITA SOUTHEAST 47
WICHITA SOUTHEAST (20-4)
Johnson 8-19 1-2 22, Murdock 4-12 2-2 12, Smith 3-7 0-0 8, Jacques 0-3 0-2 0, Wright 1-5 1-2 3, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Adkins 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Yarbrough 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-48 4-8 47.
TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL (23-1)
Edwards 2-6 2-2 6, Berry 4-7 5-5 14, White 3-7 4-6 11, Downing 2-9 2-2 7, Bortz 2-3 0-0 4, VanAalst 4-6 2-3 10, Krueber 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-41 15-18 55.
Wichita SE;9;11;12;15;—;47
Washburn Rural;15;10;14;16;—;55
3-point goals—WSE 9-18 (Johnson 5-11, Murdock 2-5, Smith 2-2), TWR 4-9 (Edwards 0-1, Berry 1-1, White 1-1, Downing 1-3, Krueger 1-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—WSE 27 (Wright 9), TWR 27 (White 9). Assists—WSE 7 (Murdock 4), TWR 6 (Edwards, Berry, White 2). Turnovers—WSE 10, TWR 8. Total fouls—WSE 13, TWR 9.
CLASS 5A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 75, MAIZE 66
ANDOVER CENTRAL (21-3)
Leedom 9-18 11-12 34, Bell 8-12 7-7 25, Belt 3-6 0-0 6, Parnell 0-2 1-2 1, Goosen 1-5 0-0 3, Macy 0-0 0-0 0, Wurth 0-0 0-0 0, Herrmann 0-0 0-0 0, DeGarmo 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-2 0-0 5, Sears 0-0 0-0 0, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 19-21 74.
MAIZE (23-1)
Grill 7-17 1-2 22, Schreiner 2-9 3-3 9, Easter 6-7 3-3 15, Ohnmeis 0-0 0-0 0, Koehn 3-6 0-0 6, McGaugh 4-8 0-0 12, Stanton 0-0 0-0 0, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-2 0-0 2, Owings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 7-8 66.
And. Central;12;17;19;27;—;75
Maize;16;13;20;17;—;66
3-point goals—AC 9-21 (Leedom 5-11, Bell 2-3, Belt 0-2, Gosen 1-4, Wilson 1-1), M 13-31 (Grill 7-15, Schreiner 2-6, Koehn 0-3, McGaugh 4-6, Grimes 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—AC 28 (Leedom 7), M 21 (Ohnmeis 4). Assists—AC 12 (Leedom 5), M 19 (Schreiner 6). Turnovers—AC 13, M 14. Total fouls—AC 13, M 17. Technical fouls—Grill.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD 69
WICHITA CARROLL 68
BASEHOR-LINWOOD (21-2)
Goodrich-Coleman 5-9 3-4 15, Ford 2-5 0-0 5, Younger 7-14 2-2 21, Sifford 4-7 1-2 10, Davila 2-2 0-0 4, McBride 3-6 0-0 8, Mussett 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 4-4 6, Friesen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 10-12 69.
WICHITA CARROLL (18-5)
Pracht 5-9 5-10 15, Lynch 1-3 2-2 4, Mans 4-5 4-6 15, Littlejohn 4-5 4-4 2, Lankford 6-13 0-0 14, St.Vrain 0-0 0-0 0, Larkin 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-39 15-22 68.
Basehor-Linwood;7;9;23;30;—;69
ICT Carroll;15;15;22;16;—;68
3-point goals—BL 11-27 (Goodrich-Coleman 2-5, Ford 1-3, Younger 5-11, Sifford 1-2, McBride 2-5, Mussett 0-1), WC 7-13 (Pracht 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Mans 3-4, Lankford 2-4, Lee 2-3). Fouled out—Ford. Rebounds—BL 20 (Goodrich-Coleman 5), WC 23 (Littlejohn 7). Assists—BL 12 (Goodrich-Coleman 5), WC 11 (Mans 4). Turnovers—BL 11, WC 15. Total fouls—BL 20, WC 14.
CLASS 4A
KC PIPER 57, WICHITA TRINITY 54
KC PIPER (20-4)
Ty.Bates 4-11 5-9 16, Shelley 3-6 0-0 9, Barnes 2-5 2-4 6, Ta.Bates 6-15 1-1 15, Jackson 0-2 2-4 2, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Eskina 1-1 4-4 7, Arndt 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 17-42 14-24 57.
WICHITA TRINITY (21-2)
Adler 4-10 0-0 12, Vanlandingam 5-16 5-5 19, Jones 3-8 3-4 10, Davis 4-9 0-1 8, Linder 1-6 0-0 2, Kerr 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-50 8-10 54.
KC Piper;15;12;10;20;—;57
ICT Trinity;16;7;15;16;—;54
3-point goals—KCP 9-19 (Ty.Bates 3-6, Shelley 3-6, Barnes 0-1, Ta.Bates 2-4, Jackson 0-1, Eskina 1-1), WT 10-25 (Adler 4-9, Vanlandingham 4-9, Jones 1-5, Linder 0-1, Anderson 1-1). Fouled out—Anderson. Rebounds—KCP 35 (Barnes 7), WT 27 (Jones 10). Assists—KCP 11 (Ty.Bates, Ta.Bates 4), WT 11 (Vanlandingham 7). Turnovers—KCP 9, WT 6. Total fouls—KCP 16, WT 18.
AUGUSTA 46, CHAPMAN 40
AUGUSTA (18-6)
Altenhofen 3-6 0-1 7, Jackson 6-11 3-4 17, Burton 2-12 2-4 6, Andrews 2-3 0-0 5, Davidson 2-4 1-3 5, Clausing 0-0 0-0 0, Wilcox 2-3 2-2 6, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-39 8-14 46.
CHAPMAN (19-5)
Colston 5-9 1-2 13, Jackson 4-6 0-0 8, Wasylk 2-10 2-2 7, Riegel 0-4 0-0 0, Stroud 2-6 2-5 8, K.Liebau 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Lovett 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 15-40 5-9 40.
Augusta;13;15;8;10;—;46
Chapman;13;12;8;7;—;40
3-point goals—A 4-11 (Altenhofen 1-3, Jackson 2-6, Burton 0-1, Andrews 1-1), C 5-18 (Colston 2-5, Wasylk 1-6, Riegel 0-3, Stroud 2-2, Marshall 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—A 29 (Davidson 14), C 23 (Jackson 10). Assists—A 8 (Burton 5), C 6 (Jackson 3). Turnovers—A 7, C 9. Total fouls—A 15, C 17.
CLASS 3A
BELOIT 62, PERRY-LECOMPTON 53
PERRY-LECOMPTON (20-3)
Morgison 2-12 0-0 5, Ketron 2-3 0-0 5, Mallonee 4-9 1-2 10, Anderson 9-15 8-12 27, Farmer 1-6 0-0 2, Stone 0-3 4-7 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Logan 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 18-50 13-23 53.
BELOIT (23-1)
Cox 2-5 3-4 9, Palen 4-9 11-12 21, Smith 3-8 4-6 12, Thompson 1-7 0-2 2, Chandler 2-3 0-0 4, Gray 2-3 2-3 6, Budke 0-2 0-0 0, Eilert 10-3 0-1 3, Mason 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 17-42 21-29 62.
Perry-Lecompton;8;10;8;27;—;53
Beloit;18;10;10;24;—;62
3-point goals—PL 4-19 (Morgison 1-8, Ketron 1-2, Mallonee 1-5, Anderson 1-3, Farmer 0-1), B 7-15 (Cox 2-3, Palen 2-3, Smith 2-5, Eilert 1-3, Gray 0-1). Fouled out—Ketron, Thompson, Mason. Rebounds—PL 35 (Anderson 9), B 31 (Smith 10). Total fouls—PL 22, B 20.
GIRARD 62, TMP-MARIAN 50
GIRARD (21-3)
Worrell 4-8 1-4 9, C.Muia 13-23 7-9 33, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Troike 3-6 1-4 7, Doherty 2-4 1-2 5, G.Muia 2-2 4-4 8, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 14-23 62.
TMP-MARIAN (14-12)
Lang 2-4 2-2 7, Schulte 5-13 3-4 15, Karlin 0-11 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Mayers 5-9 1-3 11, Stoecklein 0-3 0-0 0, Jacobs 3-4 0-3 6, Wentling 1-1 0-0 2, Kreutzer 0-3 0-0 0, Ginther 1-3 3-3 5, Seib 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 9-15 50.
Girard;15;14;19;14;—;62
TMP-Marian;12;16;9;13;—;50
3-point goals—G 0-4 (Collins 0-2, C.Muia 0-1, Henderson 0-1), TMP 3-16 (Schulte 2-6, Lang 1-3, Karlin 0-4, Stoecklein 0-2, Kreutzer 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—G 34 (C.Muia, Troike 11), TMP 33 (Johnson 7). Total fouls—G 13, TMP 17. Technical fouls—C.Muia.
CLASS 2A
HUTCHINSON TRINITY 36
PITTSBURG COLGAN 31
PITTSBURG COLGAN (20-4)
M.Lomshek 4-9 2-2 10, Dungan 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbotham 3-6 0-0 7, Marquardt 4-9 0-0 9, VanBecelaere 1-8 1-2 3, A.Lomshek 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0, Klenke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 3-4 31.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY (22-3)
L.Hammeke 4-10 1-2 10, K.Hammeke 2-7 0-0 6, Hammersmith 1-3 0-0 3, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Bridgewater 4-7 0-1 8, Manga 0-1 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0, Remar 3-5 1-3 7. Totals 15-34 2-6 36.
Colgan;4;10;7;10;—;31
Hutch Trinity;9;6;9;12;—;36
3-point goals—PC 2-12 (Higginbotham 1-1, Marquardt 1-4, VanBecelaere 0-6, A.Lomshek 0-1), HT 4-9 (K.Hammeke 2-5, L.Hammeke 1-2, Hammersmith 1-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—PC 19 (M.Lomshek 5), HT 23 (Bridgewater 7). Total fouls—PC 11, HT 9.
NESS CITY 71, INMAN 66
NESS CITY (21-4)
Pfannenstiel 4-9 10-10 20, Guzman 4-9 2-3 11, Reinhardt 4-5 5-9 13, Beutler 5-12 0-0 15, Seib 1-3 0-0 3, Rios 4-7 0-1 8, H.Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, E.Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, A.Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 0-0 0-0 0, Guzman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-46 18-25 71.
INMAN (21-3)
Eddy 5-11 2-5 14, Froese 4-14 5-5 15, Thiessen 7-10 4-7 19, Friesen 4-9 0-0 10, Bledsoe 1-1 0-0 2, Jace.Doerksen 2-4 2-4 6, Jack.Doerksen 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 13-21 66.
Ness City;15;18;12;26;—;71
Inman;11;13;9;33;—;66
3-point goals—NC 9-26 (Guzman 1-5, Seib 1-2, Pfannenstiel 2-5, Rios 0-1, E.Rodriguez 0-1, Beutler 5-12), I 7-19 (Eddy 2-2, Froese 2-6, Thiessen 1-3, Friesen 2-7, Jace.Doerksen 0-1). Fouled out—Rios. Rebounds—NC 26 (Pfannenstiel 8), I 31 (Eddy 12). Total fouls—NC 14, I 24.
CLASS 1A
ST. JOHN 43, OSBORNE 37 (ot)
ST. JOHN (23-4)
E.Calleros 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 2-3 1-4 5, U.Calleros 0-0 0-0 0, McVey 1-1 1-2 3, Osborne 3-13 7-8 14, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0, C.Halling 0-0 2-4 2, T.Woolf 0-0 0-0 0, M.Woolf 2-6 1-4 6, Pepic 0-0 0-0 0, Delp 0-0 0-0 0, T.Halling 4-12 5-7 13. Totals 12-36 17-29 43.
OSBORNE (24-1)
S.Wolters 3-11 2-2 11, G.Wolters 0-0 0-0 0, Stull 0-2 0-0 0, Darr.Holloway 1-6 0-0 3, Darn.Holloway 6-19 1-1 13, Miller 3-5 0-4 6, Corbett 0-0 0-0 0, Wheery 2-10 0-0 4. Totals 15-53 3-7 37.
St. John;11;9;4;10;9;—;43
Osborne;8;10;5;11;3;—;37
3-point goals—SJ 2-3 (Osborne 1-1, M.Woolf 1-2), O 4-15 (S.Wolters 3-7, Stull 0-1, Darr.Holloway 1-2, Darn.Holloway 0-2, Wheery 0-3). Fouled out—S.Wolters, Miller. Rebounds—SJ 37 (T.Halling 12), O 35 (Darr.Holloway 9). Assists—SJ 6 (Osborne 5), O 11 (S.Wolters 5). Turnovers—SJ 11, O 8. Total fouls—SJ 16, O 19.
CENTRAL PLAINS 59, CALDWELL 41
CALDWELL (23-3)
Volavka 5-6 0-0 12, Noyes 1-5 1-2 4, Risley 5-10 2-2 13, Rice 3-6 0-0 9, Ward 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Strnad 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Stow 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-29 3-4 41.
CENTRAL PLAINS (26-0)
Hickel 6-9 4-4 16, Oeser 2-2 1-2 6, Menges 4-5 0-0 8, Ryan 1-9 1-2 4, Liebl 11-12 3-3 25, Bra.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Bieberle 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Heredia 0-0 0-0 0, Bre.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-37 9-11 59.
Caldwell;13;9;9;10;—;41
Central Plains;14;17;13;15;—;59
3-point goals—Cal 8-16 (Volavka 2-3, Noyes 1-4, Risley 1-2, Ward 1-1, Rice 3-5), CP 2-9 (Oeser 1-1, Ryan 1-7). Fouled out:—None. Rebounds—Cal 10 (Volavka, Noyes, Risley, Rice 2), CP 19 (Liebl 8). Assists—Cal 13 (Risley 4), CP 18 (Ryan 8). Turnovers—Cal 9, CP 4. Total fouls—Cal 14, CP 6.
GIRLS SEMIFINALS
CLASS 6A
TOPEKA 52, OLATHE NORTHWEST 49
TOPEKA (22-2)
Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 2-5 4, Benning 3-10 1-2 7, Hendricks 1-2 1-2 3, Canady 12-21 6-12 30, Murray 1-3 0-0 3, German 1-3 0-0 3, Caryl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-50 10-21 52.
OLATHE NORTHWEST (16-8)
M.Reiber 1-7 4-4 7, Thomas 2-7 1-1 5, Boeh 1-4 10-10 12, Wade 2-8 2-2 7, Gueldner 4-19 9-10 18, Cass 0-1 0-0 0, J.Reiber 0-0 0-0 0, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-46 26-27 49.
Topeka; 21;6;14;11;—;52
Olathe NW;12;10;15;12;—;49
3-point goals—T 2-11 (German 1-1, Murray 1-2, Smith 0-2, Benning 0-2, Canady 0-2, Thomas 0-1, Hendricks 0-1), ONW 3-20 (M.Reiber 1-5, Wade 1-5, Gueldner 1-5, Thomas 0-3, Boeh 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—T 38 (Canady 14), ONW 31 (Gueldner 9). Total fouls—T 18, ONW 15.
TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL 45
DERBY 40
TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL (22-2)
Krueger 4-8 1-6 9, Bachelor 6-16 8-11 22, Ebert 0-2 3-4 3, R.Bagshaw 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 4-10 1-4 9, C.Bagshaw 0-2 0-1 0, Wichman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 13-26 45.
DERBY (22-1)
Nilles 0-6 0-0 0, Myers 5-12 5-6 20, Kennedy 0-7 0-0 0, Alford 3-12 0-0 6, Brown 5-9 0-0 10, Schomp 2-2 0-0 4, Mills 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 5-6 40.
Washburn Rural;9;7;14;15;—;45
Derby;13;8;10;9;—;40
3-point goals—TWR 2-6 (Bachelor 2-2, Ebert 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, C.Bagshaw 0-2), D 5-22 (Nilles 0-2, Myers 5-11, Alford 0-5, Mills 0-4). Fouled out—Schomp. Rebounds—TWR 36 (Bachelor 12), D 35 (Brown 14). Assists—TWR 3 (Hamilton 2), D 9 (Alford 5). Turnovers—TWR 10, D 10. Total fouls—TWR 10, D 18.
CLASS 5A
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 44
McPHERSON 36
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (19-4)
Hartnett 1-1 3-4 5, Pearson 2-8 2-2 8, Townsell 5-11 6-8 19, Skelton 3-5 0-1 7, Culliton 0-4 0-2 0, O’Keefe 1-1 3-4 5, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-30 14-21 44.
McPHERSON (21-2)
Ruddle 3-9 2-2 9, Hageman 0-5 0-0 0, Schieferecke 3-6 4-6 11, Pyle 5-15 3-5 15, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Burghart 0-0 0-0 0, Weat 0-2 0-0 0, Cooks 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 11-41 10-15 36.
Aquinas;10;12;12;10;—;44
McPherson;8;13;8;7;—;36
3-point goals—STA 6-11 (Pearson 2-5, Townsell 3-4, Skelton 1-2), MP 4-19 (Ruddle 1-2, Hageman 0-4, Schieferecke 1-3, Pyle 2-9, Sweat 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—STA 31 (Townsell, Culliton 9), MP 23 (Pyle 8). Assists—STA 9 (Hartnett 4), MP 4 (Hageman 2). Turnovers—STA 10, MP 5. Total fouls—STA 12, MP 19.
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 43
KC SCHLAGLE 41
KC SCHLAGLE (18-6)
C.Evans 5-12 2-5 13, T.Evans 1-6 0-0 3, Blacksure 6-14 1-2 18, Gilmore 1-4 0-0 2, Wallace 1-5 0-3 2, S.Cook 0-1 2-2 2, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-43 5-12 41.
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST (18-6)
Simmons 2-14 2-7 6, Dunlap 2-6 3-3 7, Loefflebein 2-8 1-2 7, Sargent 1-4 0-0 2, Garretson 3-6 0-0 6, Augustine 1-4 0-0 3, Beck 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 3-3 1-1 9, Maurer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 7-13 43.
KC Schlagle;11;14;5;11;—;41
BV Southwest;8;12;14;9;—;43
3-point goals—KCS 6-18 (T.Evans 1-6, Blacksure 5-11, Gilmore 0-1), BVSW 6-18 (Simons 0-5, Dunlap 0-1, Loeffelbein 2-4, Garretson 0-1, Augustine 1-4, Beck 1-1, Miller 2-2). Fouled out—Wallace, Loeffelbein. Rebounds—KCS 37 (C.Evans 10), BVSW 31 (Sargent 5). Assists—KCS 7 (C.Evans 4), BVSW 10 (Simmons, Loeffelbein, Sargent, Beck, Miller 2). Turnovers—KCS 14, BVSW 7. Total fouls—KCS 15, BVSW 12.
CLASS 4A
SM MIEGE 74, BALDWIN 44
BALDWIN (20-2)
Kurtz 1-15 0-0 2, Boyle 0-4 4-6 4, Burnett 3-10 4-5 11, Ogle 3-10 0-0 7, Frost 3-10 0-0 9, Toot 1-5 2-2 5, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 2-3 1-1 5, Swonger 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Gere 0-0 0-2 0, Ellis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 13-59 12-18 44.
SM MIEGE (23-0)
Jor.Gonzalez 2-3 3-4 7, Joh.Gonzalez 4-9 0-0 10, P.Verhulst 5-9 4-6 15, Hawthorne 3-8 8-8 14, A.Verhulst 6-12 0-0 16, Henderson-Artis 2-8 0-0 5, Russell 1-2 0-0 3, Harms 1-1 1-2 4, Wassinger 0-0 0-0 0, McCallop 0-5 0-0 0, Tumberger 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-20 74.
Baldwin;16;7;13;8;—;44
SM Miege;18;18;24;14;—;74
3-point goals—B 6-15 (Kurtz 0-1, Burnett 1-2, Ogle 1-2, Frost 3-8, Toot 1-1, Swonger 0-1), SMM 10-23 (Jor.Gonzalez 0-1, Joh.Gonzalez 2-6, P.Verhulst 1-2, Hawthorne 0-2, A.Verhulst 4-5, Henderson-Artis 1-4, Russell 1-1, Harms 1-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—B 36 (Burnett, Gere 6), SMM 50 (Hawthorne 12). Assists—B 6 (Ogle 2), SMM 12 (Joh.Gonzalez 4). Turnovers—B 16, SMM 18. Total fouls—B 17, SMM 18.
KC PIPER 72, NICKERSON 40
NICKERSON (20-4)
M.Ontjes 5-9 4-5 14, K.Ontjes 0-4 2-4 2, Apfel 0-4 3-4 3, Altum 2-7 2-2 6, Bry.Engelland 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 0-3 4-4 4, Schweizer 0-1 0-0 0, Bro.Engelland 2-2 0-0 5, Rome 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Starnes 0-1 0-0 0, Hada 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 1-38 17-23 40.
KC PIPER (23-0)
Vasquez 0-0 1-2 1, Andrade 0-3 0-0 0, Cobbins 1-5 3-4 5, Leslie 4-5 0-2 9, Vigil 5-9 0-0 13, Simmons 3-4 0-0 6, Serrano 0-1 0-0 0, Porters 2-4 0-0 4, Guilbeaux 2-4 0-0 4, Banes 6-10 0-0 15, Thomas 3-4 1-1 7, Carter 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 30-55 5-9 72.
Nickerson;8;9;6;17;—;40
KC Piper;18;24;16;14;—;72
3-point goals—N 1-8 (K.Ontjes 00-2, Apfel 0-2, Allen 0-3, Bro.Engelland 1-1), KCP 7-17 (Andrade 0-2, Cobbins 0-1, Leslie 1-1, Vigil 3-6, Serrano 0-1, Banes 3-6). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—N 30 (Apfel 9), KCP 25 (Cobbins 5). Assists—N 2 (Apfel, Smith 1), KCP 16 (Vasquez 4). Turnovers—N 23, KCP 8. Total fouls—N 9, KCP 20.
CLASS 3A
ROYAL VALLEY 53, NORTON 44
ROYAL VALLEY (20-5)
E.Albright 0-0 2-2 2, Ma.Irving 2-5 0-0 6, W.Irving 4-7 1-3 9, Thomas 2-8 3-6 9, Broxterman 9-14 7-10 25, Me.Irving 0-0 1-2 1, Saia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-34 15-24 53
NORTON (22-3)
T.Hauser 3-11 0-2 6, Kuhn 5-17 6-6 16, Hartwell 1-3 0-2 2, H.Hauser 5-6 2-4 12, Engelbert 2-3 0-0 4, Bailey 1-6 2-2 4, Brooks 0-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 10-16 44
Royal Valley;11;13;18;11;—;53
Norton;2;4;16;22;—;44
3-point goals—RV 4-13 (Ma.Irving 2-5, Thomas 2-5, W.Irving 0-2, Broxterman 0-1), N 0-15 (T.Hauser 0-4, Kuhn 0-4, Brooks 0-3, Hartwell 0-2, Bailey 0-1, Engelbert 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—RV 31 (Thomas, Broxterman 9), N 25 (T.Hauser, H.Hauser 5). Total fouls—RV 17, N 20.
CHENEY 60, NEMAHA CENTRAL 48
NEMAHA CENTRAL (21-4)
Larkin 0-4 0-0 0, Hammes 0-3 2-2 2, Kramer 9-13 1-3 22, Lortscher 3-8 1-2 10, Dalilnghaus 5-12 0-3 10, Macke 1-1 1-1 3, Corby 0-1 0-0 0, Elder 0-1 1-2 1, Rottinghaus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 6-13 48.
CHENEY (23-2)
Scheer 8-16 4-6 25, Cline 0-0 0-0 0, O'Shea 4-10 4-6 15, Needham 6-9 3-3 15, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lies 0-0 0-0 0, Albers 1-6 1-1 3, Pipkin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-43 12-16 60
Nemaha Central;6;8;16;18;—;48
Cheney;17;13;18;12;—;60
3-point goals—NC 6-17 (Kramer 3-4, Lortscher 3-6, Dalinghaus 0-3, Hammes 0-3, Corby 0-1), C 8-18 (Scheer 5-9, O'Shea 3-6, Albers 0-2, Jones 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—NC 30 (Kramer 8), C 24 (Cline, O'Shea 6). Total fouls—NC 17, C 13.
CLASS 2A
GARDEN PLAIN 55, WABAUNSEE 51 (ot)
GARDEN PLAIN (20-4)
Danahy 7-11 2-5 20, Heimerman 2-5 3-4 8, Gordon 2-7 2-4 6, Puetz 1-5 3-4 5, Doooley 3-5 1-5 7, Horacek 3-4 0-0 8, Gorges 0-0 1-2 1, Hammond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-37 12-24 55.
WABAUNSEE (21-4)
Hutley 3-12 7-10 13, Schreiner 3-4 4-5 11, Oliver 6-15 6-11 19, Barber 3-6 0-2 6, Hosler 0-2 0-0 0, A.Hafenstine 0-1 0-0 0, Lohmeyer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-43 17-28 51.
Garden Plain;10;10;9;18;8;—;55
Wabaunsee;11;13;8;15;4;—;51
3-point goals — GP 7-15 (Heimerman 1-3, Gordon 0-2, Puetz 0-1, Horacek 2-3, Danahy 4-6), W 2-9 (Hutley 0-2, Schreiner 1-1, Barber 0-1, Oliver 1-3, Hosler 0-1, A.Hafenstine 0-1). Fouled out—Schreiner. Rebounds—GP 29 (Gordon, Danahy 7), W 25 (Oliver 10). Total fouls—GP 18, W 20.
STERLING 67, TREGO 49
STERLING (21-4)
Briar 4-9 1-2 11, Comley 7-10 4-6 19, Linden 3-8 8-8 15, Rowland 1-2 3-5 5, Morris 2-3 3-7 7, Schmidt 1-3 1-2 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, B.Horsch 0-0 0-0 0, E.Horsch 0-0 0-0 0, Beagley 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 20-38 23-33 67.
TREGO (20-4)
Shubert 6-15 3-6 23, Carr 0-0 0-0 0, Day 2-9 0-0 6, Pfannenstiel 0-6 3-4 3, Frost 0-9 2-2 2, H.Kinderknecht 1-2 0-0 2, Brungardt 0-0 0-0 0, Walt 1-3 2-2 4, Malinowsky 3-5 3-4 9, N.Kinderknecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 18-21 49.
Sterling;15;18;18;16;—;67
Trego;7;13;14;15;—;49
3-point goals—S 4-10 (Rowland 0-1, Briar 2-4, Comley 1-2, Linden 1-3), T 5-17 (Shubert 3-6, Day 2-4, Pfannenstiel 0-5, Frost 0-1, Walt 0-1). Fouled out — Pfannenstiel, Frost. Rebounds — S 31 (Morris 5), T 29 (Shubert, Malinowsky 7). Total fouls—S 21, T 25.
CLASS 1A
HANOVER 61, WAVERLY 32
HANOVER (24-3)
Stallbaumer 3-6 1-2 9, E.Bruna 0-1 3-4 3, Lohse 2-4 0-0 6, Jueneman 0-0 0-0 0, Hendrickson 2-3 1-2 5, M.Bruna 0-0 0-0 0, Behrends 1-3 0-0 2, Doebele 8-19 7-9 24, P.Bruna 1-2 0-0 2, Zarybrnicky 0-0 0-0 0, Hynek 4-5 0-0 8, L.Bruna 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-43 14-19 61.
WAVERLY (21-4)
L.McWilliams 2-4 0-0 5, S.McWilliams 4-12 1-3 10, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 3-10 7-7 13, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Fairchild 0-3 2-4 2, Meehan 0-0 0-0 0, Vogts 0-4 0-1 0, Ptterson 1-1 0-0 2, Romig 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-36 10-15 32.
Hanover;16;15;13;17;—61
Waverly;8;7;11;6;—;32
3-point goals—H 5-17 (Stallbaumer 2-4, Lohse 2-4, Hendrickson 0-1, Behrnds 0-1, Doebele 1-6, P.Bruna 0-1), W 2-13 (L.McWilliams 1-2, S.McWilliams 1-2, Foster 0-2, Fairchild 0-3, Vogts 0-4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—H 32 (Doebele 11), W 24 (S.McWilliams 9). Assists—H 17 (Lohse 6), W 5 (Foster 2). Turnovers—H 11, W 17. Total fouls—H 14, W 19.
CENTRAL PLAINS 78
THUNDER RIDGE 36
THUNDER RIDGE (22-3)
Stauffer 0-3 3-4 3, B.Kirchhoff 3-11 0-0 8, Pettijohn 1-7 0-1 3, J.Boden 4-8 7-9 15, Hardacre 1-6 0-0 2, Bice 0-1 0-0 0, S.Kirchhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Hrabe 1-3 1-2 4, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, R.Boden 0-0 0-0 0, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0, Escobar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-40 12-18 36.
CENTRAL PLAINS (27-0)
Lamatsch 3-5 0-0 8, Rugan 4-10 0-0 8, Ryan 12-15 6-7 33, Hurley 2-7 1-2 5, Crites 4-6 1-2 9, Nixon 2-5 1-2 5, Oeser 2-4 0-0 4, Cunningham 1-3 2-2 4, Jeffrey 0-2 0-0 0, Potter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 11-15 78.
Thunder Ridge;9;14;6;7;—;36
Central Plains;31;21;16;10;—;78
3-point goals—TR 4-18 (Bice 0-1, B.Kirchhoff 2-7, Pettijohn 1-7, S.Kirchhoff 0-1, Hrabe 1-2), CP 5-14 (Lamatsch 2-3, Nixon 0-1, Rugan 0-1, Ryan 3-5, Oeser 0-1, Hurley 0-1, Jeffrey 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—TR 28 (Hardacre 5), CP 35 (Ryan 6). Total fouls—TR 11, CP 14.