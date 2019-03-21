The 2019 Central Christian College soccer team, under eighth year head coach, Aaron Hoxie, has released the soccer schedule for the upcoming season.

The schedule includes Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) and NCCAA Central Region rival, Southwestern Christian University, who just won their third straight NCCAA National Championship. Furthermore, being a part of the SAC, will bring stiff competition day in and day out. The Tigers narrowly missed out on the Conference tournament last year after qualifying in their first year in the conference despite winning 11 games.

"We always enjoy competing against the best teams that are available to us. Being a part of this conference is very challenging. There are no days off," Coach Hoxie said.

The Tigers start the 2019 season with their home opening on 8/29 against Central Baptist College. The rest of their home games are as follows: Sterling College (9/6), Bethany College (9/11), Tabor College (9/14), Kansas City Christian College (9/27), Mid America Christian University (10/5), Oklahoma City University (10/16), Texas Wesleyan University (10/19), University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (10/26) and Southwest Assemblies of God University (10/30).

The road campaign will be a bit more difficult for the Tigers as they will spend many miles on the road, and long hours in the bus. They open travel play against Randall University (8/31), followed by games at Manhattan Christian College (11/3), Southwestern College (9/18), John Brown University (10/1), Southwestern Christian University (10/9), Wayland Baptist University (10/12), Oklahoma Panhandle State University (10/22) and Bacone College (11/2).

Homecoming will be Oct. 5, with festivities happening after the match. Senior night will be Oct.30 against SAGU.