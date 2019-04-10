Today, as the face of KSNT News, Brooke Lennington is a picture of poise and professionalism.

That wasn't always the case, and it wouldn't be the case now if not for several influential teachers who helped Lennington cope with a traumatic childhood that often left her gripped by insecurity and fear, the popular television co-anchor told a group of about 75 people gathered Wednesday at the Topeka North Rotary Club for the 16th annual Educator Appreciation and Scholarship luncheon.

“I guess if I could say one thing to everyone here today it would be, 'Don’t ever forget those little comments, those smiles, saying hey, you’re all right,' " said Lennington, keynote speaker at the event to honor teachers, administrators, staff and students. "Don’t ever forget that, because you never know when that will make an impact on a kid’s life.”

Lennington surprised many of the educators, students and Rotarians by telling of her own unhappy childhood growing up in Goodland.

Lennington loves and cares for her father, who suffered a stroke in November 2016, but she said he was an abusive alcoholic who was arrested numerous times during her youth. She also said she lived in a volatile household without much money to survive.

She said her way of coping with the trauma was to withdraw. She wouldn’t talk to anyone or make friends for fear of being known as the child whose parents fought a lot. Her first coping mechanism was that she wouldn’t eat in front of other people. If a restaurant was full, she wouldn’t go in.

One story Lennington told was of a time her grandparents took her out for breakfast on a Sunday at Denny’s. Of course, the restaurant was full.

“I decided to eat underneath the table because I was that shy and embarrassed to eat in front of people,” she said. “It’s a very bizarre thing, but it was how I coped with everything at the time.”

So how did Lennington go from such severe shyness to where she is today? She credits schools, including some key teachers who went above and beyond to help her feel everything would be OK.

In first grade, Lennington’s teacher would stay with her after school because her mom was working as a beautician and her father often was drinking. When the teacher finished for the day, she took Lennington home with her until her mom could come get her. Once in a while, they would go for ice cream.

When Lennington reached middle school, she decided to try to come out of her shell. She joined cheerleading, and her coach encouraged her to talk about what happened to her, making her feel it was OK to bring it to light.

She said she finally felt whole when she got to Kansas State University.

“I just want to say there are a lot of kids who are like me where school is their safe place,” Lennington said. “It’s where no one is going to get hit. Where no one is going to come home drunk. Where no one is seeing horrible, horrible things happen.

"To all the educators in this group, remember you matter. You are, in a way, the safe place for these kids, because that’s how I felt."

Lennington's message was heard by every member of the Seaman USD 345 Board of Education, as well as superintendent Steve Noble and other district administrators.

Teachers who were chosen from each Seaman school also were in attendance to be honored, though one had to leave early because she went into labor.

Seaman High seniors Emma Holthaus and Jessica Welborn each received scholarships for next year. Holthaus will attend Washburn University to study pre-pharmacy, followed by pharmacy school at the University of Kansas. Welborn will attend Kansas State University to major in kinesiology, with future plans to become a physician’s assistant.

“It was very, very close this year,” club president Dennis Reedy said of choosing the scholarship winners. “We look for leadership, being involved in the community. Our motto is ‘service before self,’ so we were looking for kids that live that — ones who are involved or doing things in their community, whether it’s volunteerism or actively involved in their church. Any number of things.”

Educators honored at the luncheon were:

• Janeen Horton, an instructional coach at Elmont Elementary.

• Kelli Hegarty, a social worker at Logan Elementary.

• Jill Toy, a behavior and academic support paraprofessional at Logan Elementary.

• Karen DiLeonardo, a Project Lead the Way teacher at North Fairview Elementary.

• Kim Sipp, a special education teacher at Northern Hills Elementary.

• Anna Reb, a music teacher at West Indianola Elementary.

• Chelsa Christman, a teacher at Mathes Early Learning Center.

• Chad Uhler, a science teacher at Seaman Middle school.

• Nielle Naylor, an administrative assistant at the Seaman High School Freshman Center.

• Ann Burns, a paraprofessional at the Pleasant Hill Learning Campus.

• Cassandra Geis, a science teacher at Seaman High School.

• Jennifer Varner, an administrative assistant at Seaman High School.

• Barb Neer, an accounts payable clerk at the Seaman Education Center.

• Judy Hansford, a transportation paraprofessional.