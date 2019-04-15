LINDSBORG—The Swedes softball team was back in action on Saturday, April 13 earning a split with the Tabor College Bluejays. Bethany won the first game 2-1 before falling in the second contest 1-2.

BTHY – 2, TABR – 1

The action in this one started late with both teams going scoreless through four innings. The Bluejays started things off with a run in the top of the fifth inning. The Swedes then rebounded with a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Emma Wager, junior infielder, singled through the left side before Alexandra Medina, junior pinch runner, came in on the base paths for Wager. Medina stole her way to second. Medina then moved to third on a Ciera Flores, sophomore infielder, single through the left side. A bobble by the left fielder allowed Medina to score, Flores moved to second on the throw.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Swedes scored the final and game winning run. Lexie Valentine, senior infielder, singled to the infield before she moved to second a stolen base. She moved to third on a ground ball by Courtney Fudge, senior infielder. Valentine then scored on a missed catch on Wager's hit the outfield.

Four Swedes recorded hits in the contest: Wager, Flores, Valentine, and Tannah Colson, freshman outfielder.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hannah Price, sophomore outfielder, had a day recording five putouts. Katilyn Wagner, junior pitcher, threw the complete seven innings for the Swedes. In that time, Wagner allowed one unearned run on five hits.

TABR – 2, BTHY – 1

Bethany started this one off with a single run in the bottom of the first inning. Fudge tripled to right field before scoring on a ground ball by Wager.

In the top of the third, the Bluejays evened things up with a run. Tabor then plated their second run in the top of the seventh inning.

Fudge had three hits in the contest to lead the Swedes while Colson had two hits, one of those a double in the game. Two other Swedes recorded hits in the contest. Price recorded four more catches in the outfield while Colson added four putouts to the Swedes number.

Ashley Nava, junior pitcher, took the loss for the Swedes. Through 6.2 innings, Nava allowed two earned runs on seven hits. Lauren Quintana, junior pitcher, closed things out allowing no runs on zero hits in 0.1 innings.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return to the diamond on Wednesday, April 17 hosting the Falcons of Friends University. This KCAC doubleheader is set to start at 5 p.m.