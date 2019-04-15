The McPherson College Tennis teams extended their conference match win streaks to six with a sweep of the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes at home on Sunday.

The Bulldog women won the dual before even stepping on the court as the Coyotes only had three health players available for the match. The final score was 6-1 as they didn't count the matches that neither team had players available for. The Bulldogs took forfeit wins from the Coyotes at No. 2 doubles, and No. 4 and 5 singles.

On the court, the Bulldogs won at No. 1 doubles with Brittany Zipf and Erica Paradise not dropping a game. In singles, Coach Bulnes shuffled his line up, moving Paradise to the No. 1 singles line, where she picked up a point for the Bulldogs, winning her match 6-1, 7-5. Zoe Bouwmeester was on the No. 2 line where she won easily 6-1, 6-0. Sydney Hicks got to play No. 3 in the lineup, up two spots from where she normally plays. She played well, but fell in three sets, 0-6, 6-4, 5-10.

On the men's side, the Bulldogs won their sixth KCAC match in a row, dispatching the Coyotes by a score of 8-1. They opened the dual by sweeping all three doubles matches. Jacob Turley and Julien Bodin won their match at No. 1, 8-4. At No.2, Nicolas Wahl and Rick Sakamoto won 8-6, and Juan Jimenez and Jakob Komel completed the sweep, winning 8-2 at No. 3.

In the singles portion of the dual, the Bulldogs picked up points at No.1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. Turley finished a perfect day by winning his match at No. 1, 6-2, 6-2. Jimenez won his match at No. 2 in three sets. He won the first set 7-5, but dropped the second 2-6. He bounced back in the third set tie breaker, winning 10-8. Sakamoto was bumped up in the lineup to No. 4, and he responded with a 6-1, 7-5 victory. Komel moved to No. 5 and won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, and James Lee was inserted into the lineup on the No. 6 line where he won 6-3, 6-2.

With the wins, both Bulldog teams are now 7-6 overall on the season, and 6-1 in the KCAC. They will wrap up the regular season this week with matches on Wednesday and Thursday. They will host the Bethel College Threshers at the McPherson High School courts on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and then will travel to Bartlesville, Oklahoma on Thursday for a 2 p.m. matchup against Oklahoma Wesleyan University.