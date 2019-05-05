Bullpups finish in top three in Salina

SALINA — The McPherson High School track and field took a stepped back while competing in the Salina Central Invitational on Friday against teams from the Class 6A. However the Bullpups still managed to finish in the top three with the girls taking second, and the boys taking third overall.

The girls scored a total of 93 points, falling behind Hutchinson High School (138).

Emma Ruddle, in the 100 hurdles, and Rhian Swanson, in the high jump, were the Bullpup's first-place finishers. Ruddle remains undefeated in the 100 hurdles, and Swanson continues to be on the rise before state.

The boys scored a total of 74, falling behind to Manhattan High School (119) and Great Bend High School (82).

The 4x100 team of Gage Shook, Jace Kinnamon, Tayln Huff and Brandon Yowell gave McPherson its only gold for the boys. Majority of the Bullpups picked second-place and third-place finished to tally up their points.

With the regular season coming to an end, The Bullpups will focus on AVCTL D-III championship coming up on Friday in El Dorado at 3 p.m.

O'Quinn dominates Larry Brown Invitational

NORTH NEWTON — The Moundridge High School track and field traveled down to Bethel College for the Larry Brown Invitational on Friday, hosted by Remington High School.

Jamya O'Quinn had another big performance, doubling in the 100 and 200. Emma Green also took gold 100 hurdles. The Lady Wildcats took fifth overall with 63 points.

The Boys scored 17 points, finishing eighth, Both Kevin Vivanco, in the high jump, and Caleb Samlund, in the 800, finished fourth in their events.

The Wildcats will have one more meet on Monday, hosting the Moundridge invitational at 3:45 p.m., and then will host the Heart of America league championship on Friday at 3 p.m..

