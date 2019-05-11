PHILLIPSBURG — The Thomas More Prep-Marian track and field teams went into the Mid-Continent League meet with high aspirations, aiming to compete for team titles on both sides.

The Monarchs lived up to the expectations, with the TMP boys winning the team championship and the girls finishing runner-up behind Norton on Friday at Phillipsburg.

“They’re a great group of kids,” TMP coach James Harris said. “They set some pretty high goals and have some big expectations for themselves. I couldn’t be prouder for both groups.”

The Monarchs boys compiled 105 points, finishing 17 points ahead of second-place Smith Center. Norton finished with 105 points on the girls side with TMP recording 96.5.

Ethan Lang continued his stellar senior season by claiming three events, winning the 200-meter dash (23.18), the 400 (50.48) and teaming with Lucas Lang, Blayne Riedel and Sheldon Weber to win the 3,200 relay in 8:28.02.

“I work as hard as I can to excel in my individual goals, but I really just wanted to have this league (team) title to be able to hang up there,” Lang said. “I have so many close friends and family on this team. To get those team titles together is just a big deal.”

TMP thrived in the field events with Jace Wentling winning the triple jump and long jump and Jared Mayers taking the high jump.

Wentling, who is also playing baseball this spring, took the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 10 1/2 inches and won the long jump with a 20-1. Mayers won the high jump by clearing 5-10.

Weber turned in a solid day on the track, taking second in the 1,600-meter run (4:50.42) and third in the 3,200.

“Sheldon Weber, man, he’s just put in a ton of work,” Harris said. “He’s really improved in the mile and two mile and does a great job on our four by eight squad.”

On the girls side, Paris Wolf won the triple jump for TMP with a 34-11 and was second in the long jump with a 16-1.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Emilee Lane, Julia Werth, Emily Schippers and Adell Riedel took the event in 10:18.67.

Riedel was second in the 800 with a 2:27.67 behind Ellis’ Grace Eck’s 2:24.52.

TMP’s Abby Rueschhoff was third in the triple jump (34-1 1/2) and Kassidi Yost took second in the high jump at 5-2.

“Obviously we’ve got some good mid-distance runners,” Harris said. "Adell did great. And we’ve got some jumpers that are really starting to peak at the right time of the season.”

Kiara Urban was third in the 100-meter hurdles for TMP with an 18.02.

TMP will compete in the Class 3A regional hosted by Scott City next Friday.

“We’re hoping to peak at the right time,” Harris said. “Hopefully next week at regionals we put in some good work leading up to it and see what we can do.”

Casey wins shot put, discus: There’s something about the MCL meet that seems to bring out the best in Plainville thrower Jared Casey.

After setting a personal record of 54 feet last year to win the league meet, Casey set another PR this year, winning Friday’s event with a throw of 55-2.

“I knew last year I had a good meet,” said Casey, who was runner-up in the shot put in Class 2A last year. “I’ve been trying all year, just haven’t got my mark. Just came out today with the best of me.”

Plainville claimed the top three spots in the shot put. Brennan Staab was second with a 50-3 and Ryan Junkermeier was third with a 48-8 1/2.

Casey also won the discus with a 152-01.

Plainville’s Jersey Kaiser won the girls 100 hurdles and Aubree Dewey took the 200.

Waldschmidt wins 400 again: Ellis’ Cassie Waldschmidt remained unbeaten on the year in the 400, winning the event in 59.98 for her third MCL title.

“I was really happy,” Waldschmidt said. “I went sub-60. I’ve been fighting some cramping lately, so it was really good to go sub-60. I just want to keep pushing it like that the rest of the season.

Waldschmidt was second in the 400 in Class 2A last year.

Giefer adds two more titles: Trego star distance runner Helen Giefer added two more league championships to her lengthy list of accomplishments.

The senior Kansas State signee won the 1,600 in 5:36.94 and took the the 3,200 in 12:13.37, edging sister Sybil Giefer’s 12:14.29.

Helen Giefer is the reigning 3,200 Class 2A state champ.

Trego’s Hunter Price won the boys 110 hurdles in 15.85.