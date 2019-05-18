STATE AND LOCAL

KU, K-State baseball postponed

With severe weather in the Lawrence area, Game 2 of the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas was postponed Saturday and will be part of a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.

First pitch was originally set for 11 a.m. Saturday before being delayed and ultimately postponed.

K-State (25-29, 8-14 Big 12) dropped the series opener 10-0 to KU (29-25, 10-12 Big 12) on Friday. The Wildcats have clinched a spot in the 2019 Big 12 Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, which begins Wednesday.

Both games Sunday will air on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. The first game of the doubleheader will air on the K-State Sports Radio Network with the finale on News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM).

COLLEGE

Ex-Oregon star credited with stopping armed student

A former college football standout at the University of Oregon was credited Friday with tackling an armed student at a Portland, Ore., high school before anyone was injured.

Keanon Lowe, a football and track coach and a security guard at Parkrose High School, told reporters as he was leaving a police interview late Friday that he was tired but relieved at the outcome, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

There are no other suspects. Police declined to release the student's name and said they were still trying to determine if he fired any shots. Police spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots declined to confirm Lowe's reported involvement.

"I'm just happy everyone was OK," Lowe said as he walked out of the school about four hours after the incident, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. "I'm happy I was able to be there for the kids and for the community."

Report: Ohio State doc abused 177 athletes

A now-dead Ohio State team doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s through the 1990s, and numerous university officials got wind of what was going on over the years but did little or nothing to stop him, according to a report released by the school Friday.

Physician Richard Strauss groped or ogled young men while treating athletes from at least 16 sports and working at the student health center and his off-campus clinic, investigators from a law firm hired by the university found.

"We are so sorry that this happened," Ohio State President Michael Drake said at a news conference, using words like "shocking," "horrifying" and "heartbreaking" to describe the findings.

He said there was a "consistent institutional failure" at Ohio State, the nation's third-largest university, with nearly 65,000 students and a half-million living alumni. The school "fell short of its responsibility to its students, and that's regrettable and inexcusable."

At the same time, Drake, who has led the institution since 2014, sought to distance Ohio State from what happened more than two decades ago: "This is not the university of today."

PROFESSIONAL

Bucks lead East finals 2-0

Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry have more than held their own against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton so far in these Eastern Conference finals.

Other than some pretty boxscores, the Toronto Raptors have nothing to show for those efforts.

The supporting cast hasn't supported much for Toronto, which now trails the series 2-0 after Friday's 125-103 loss, and with what is almost certainly a must-win Game 3 of the East title series looming on Sunday night at home, Raptors coach Nick Nurse is weighing lineup tweaks. Nurse suggested Saturday that Serge Ibaka may start at center over struggling Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell may get minutes that would figure to come at Danny Green's expense.

"We've got to be better, man," Nurse said Saturday. "We've got to be more physical, we've got to hustle more and we've got to work harder."

Website: Jets considering Manning as GM

The Jets could be targeting Peyton Manning as their next general manager.

Speculation to the effect is circulating, according to news and rumor website ProFootballTalk. The idea is not without foundation.

Adam Gase, the Jets’ coach and acting general manager, has a strong relationship with the Hall of Fame quarterback. Gase was Manning’s QB coach and offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Broncos. Manning threw an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes in Gase’s first season as offensive coordinator.

Manning spoke to Jets CEO and Chairman Christopher Johnson and endorsed Gase to be their coach. Johnson said Gase will “assist” in the hiring of the new general manager so it would make sense that he would want someone with whom he’s comfortable.