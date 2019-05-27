WICHITA — Aubree Dewey didn’t let a disappointing start to her state meet ruin the rest of her weekend in Wichita.

The Plainville junior was disqualified from the 100-meter dash Saturday morning because of a false start, but she regrouped to run her best 400 a few hours later, resulting in a Class 2A state title.

Dewey said she turned the frustration from the false start into motivation for the 400, breaking her own school record with a 58.31.

“I lined up for the race really, really mad, and I knew that would help me,” Dewey said. “My coach was like, ‘I’m not going to baby you about (the false start), you jumped and now you just have to show what you can do.”

The 400 came down to Dewey and Ellis’ Cassie Waldschmidt, who finished second in 59.36.

“I felt like I got out to a good start,” Dewey said. “I didn’t use blocks because I was too scared to false start again, so I just stood up and started, which I had never done in the 400 before. But I came around the curve on the 200 and it felt really good. I usually start to slow down and I told myself I couldn’t this time.

“And then I came around right in front of the crowd, 50 (meters) left. I got passed so I tried to give it everything I had left, and it worked out for me.”

Dewey, who also placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 26.52, said it was rewarding to claim gold in the 400 after the mishap in the 100.

“Honestly, I didn’t know it was going to happen, so it felt really good, especially how I started my state week,” Dewey said. “False starting in the 100, that hurt, but I think that just helped me come back and be stronger for the four.”

OSBORNE HURDLERS RACK UP MORE TITLES: Osborne’s Darrien Holloway and Afftin Conway have now combined for six state championships in hurdles over the last two years.

Holloway, a junior, swept the Class 1A 110 and 300 hurdles for the second straight year, winning the 110 in 14.91 and taking the 300 in 40.08.

Conway, a senior, won the 100 hurdles in 15.12, edging Northern Valley Paige Baird’s 15.29.

“It’s pretty cool both 1A hurdlers took state championships,” Conway said.

Conway collected the third state title of her career after winning the 100-meter-dash and 300 hurdles last year.

“About three weeks ago, I strained my hamstring,” she said. “I sat out two weeks and came back for regionals and I felt pretty strong. I felt even stronger here.”

RUSSELL’S NICHOL TAKES LONG JUMP: Russell’s Renee’ Nichol won the Class 3A girls long jump with a leap of 17-6 on Sunday.

Nichol made the winning jump on her first attempt. Burlington’s Ashlynn Doebele was second at 16-10.50.

Nichol was also third in the triple jump (35-10.50).

NORTON’S KATS WINS 1,600: Norton’s Lexi Kats used a strong final lap to win the girls Class 3A 1,600 on Saturday.

Kats, also a state champion in cross country, ran a 5:27.22, edging Wellsville’s Paige McDaniel (5:29.64).

Kats, a junior, ran a 1:15.26 on the final lap. She also placed seventh in the 800 with a 2:26.24.

WALLACE COUNTY’S MEDINA WINS 800: Wallace County senior Trever Medina captured the Class 1A state title in the 800-meter run on Saturday.

Medina ran a 1:57.14, edging Ashland’s Chris White’s 159.40.

Medina also placed third in the long jump (20-8.75) and fifth in the triple jump (42-6).

SMITH CENTER’S MAXWELL CLAIMS JAVELIN: After taking second last year, Smith Center’s Hesston Maxwell brought home gold in the javelin on Saturday.

Maxwell’s winning throw came on his last attempt with a toss of 179-10. Humboldt’s Tucker Harst was second with a 173-6.

The Smith Center boys won the Class 2A 1,600 relay on Sunday, clocking a 3:27.27.

Hutchinson-Trinity finished second in 3:30.42.

The Redmen relay team was comprised of Jaden Atwood, Rece Buckmaster, Trenton Colby and Logan Zabel.

The relays were contested Sunday after the meet was halted Saturday night by rain and lightning.

OAKLEY BOYS WIN 3,200 RELAY: Oakley won the boys 3,200-meter relay on Saturday night to claim the 2A crown.

The team of Kade Hemmert, Eric Cain, Cody Zimmerman and Wyatt Abell recorded an 8:23.26. Stanton County was second with an 8:26.06 while Hoxie (Gavin Tremblay, Logan Weimer, Thaddeus Friess and Jared Kennedy) was third with an 8:31.55.