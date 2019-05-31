The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State teams were announced on Wednesday, and Inman High School and Little River High School have representatives.

Connor Brown made Class 2A first team as an outfield, and his brother Carter Brown made the second team as a catcher for Inman.

Shortstop Graham Stephens and pitcher Jayden Garrison made the second team.

Friesen finishes state golf tournament at Hesston

HESSTON—Despite the weather postponement, the Class 2A State Golf Tournament was finally underway on Wednesday at Hesston Municipal Golf Course on Wednesday.

Jordan Friesen was the lone representative for Inman High School. He finished the tournament shooting a 131, placing him 69th.

Salina Sacred Heart High School won its fifth straight state title with 313 points.

