It has been a rough two days for the McPherson Pipeliners. After being the shut out by the Valley Center Mud Daubers 9-0 on Sunday, they returned home to Light Capital Diamond, where the Pipeliners fell short in a slugfest, 18-15, against the Kansas Curve on Monday. The Pipeliners drop two straight losses in their league play.

The Curve was already at a fast start after hitting a two-run bomber in the top first, and later added six runs off six hits and two errors in the second inning, and two more runs in the third inning to have McPherson down 12-2. Assuming the Curve had the game won in four innings, the Pipeliners somehow overcame an eight-run deficit in the bottom fourth, led by Tyler Brown's three-run homer, earning him three RBIs, and then the Pipeliners added three more runs in the bottom fifth. All of a sudden, the Pipeliners were only down by two runs. Next thing you know, it was a tied ball in the seventh inning and captured their first lead in the eighth, leading 14-13.

"That right there is what I like to call the Light Capital miracle," Head Coach Chris Dawson said. "When you're down in a small ballpark with the wind blowing out like it is today, you're never out of the game."

Adam Tabor started on the mound for the Pipeliners, but only lasted two innings, and giving away eight runs, seven hits, and three errors, but it was Tyler Dunn who kept the Pipeliners in the game. Since hitting another home run in the top fifth, the Curve went scoreless in the next three innings. The Curve also gave away seven errors the whole game, but eventually the Pipeliner's only lead didn't last as the Curve came back with five runs in the top ninth and McPherson only settled for one in the bottom ninth.

Brown led the Pipeliners with four RBIs, while Jarrad Uyeda and Jake Selco each had two RBIs.

Both teams combined for 21 walks by their pitching staff the whole game.

"Great job by the offense, putting good swings, good ABs and giving us the lead, we just couldn't finish it," Dawson said. "There were a couple of defensive miscues again that probably cost us three or four runs, and there goes the ball game."

The Pipeliners will head to Park City for a day game against the Park City Rangers on Tuesday. Carter Hohn will get the start as the starting pitcher for McPherson.

