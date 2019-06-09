Robert Hight is a native Californian, but the two-time Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world Funny Car champion has a special place in his heart for Topeka, and Heartland Motorsports Park in particular.

The 49-year-old Hight joined John Force Racing as a crew member in Topeka 25 seasons ago, got his Funny Car driver's license at the track in 2004 and notched JFR's 200th win as an organization in Topeka in '11.

Hight added another big HMP moment Sunday, beating Jack Beckman in the final round of the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, his third Topeka win.

Hight ran an elapsed time of 3.895 seconds at 330.88 miles per hour while Beckman, a former world champ, ran a 3.969 at 323.97 mph.

"I have a lot of fond memories here, and now getting to win this race a few times, it's pretty cool," said Hight, driver of the Auto Club of California Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car. "It's a good race track, the fans are great. It's one of my favorites."

Hight qualified an uncharacteristically low ninth, but had the fastest round of Saturday's final qualifying session and was the dominant car throughout Sunday's four elimination rounds.

"I think it's the second time this year we've been in the bottom half of the field and we just had bad luck," Hight said. "We didn't miss it or do anything wrong. Every run we had bad luck — something breaking, something falling off.

"Finally we got it together in Q4, low (elapsed time) of the session and low ET every round on race day. Once you get going with this Auto Club Chevy team and Jimmy Prock, Chris Cunningham, you just start rolling. Everybody knows their job and you work together so well, it's a lot of fun."

Hight opened his day with a win over No. 8 qualifier Shawn Langdon, a former Top Fuel series champ, and then knocked off defending Mello Yello champ J.R. Todd in the quarterfinals and last week's winner, Tommy Johnson Jr., in the semis to set up the matchup with Beckman.

"It doesn't get any harder than that," Hight said. "This one here was well-earned."

Beckman, who qualified 10th, opened with a win over DSR teammate Matt Hagan, then beat No. 2 qualifier Tim Wilkerson before knocking off the legendary John Force, the winningest driver at Heartland Motorsports Park and in NHRA history, in the semifinal round.

With Sunday's win, Hight notched the 49th Funny Car victory of his career, pulling even with Don "The Snake" Prudhomme for career wins.

"That's a real big deal," Hight said. "I can't even believe my name is even used in the same sentence with Don Prudhomme — 49, that's crazy."

Hight has now won four times in six final rounds on the year and leads the points race by 208 points over Johnson. Force is No. 3 in points.