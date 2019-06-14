GREAT BEND—The McPherson 12U Red baseball team continued its winning rampage. On Wednesday, the Reds picked up a road victory over the Great Bend Bombers, 9-3 in game one, and 13-1 in game two. The Reds improved to 19-3-1 of the season.

Game one: McPherson 9 Great Bend 3

In game one, McPherson scored nine runs off 10 hits. Ian Razak led the Reds with three hits, including a double. He and Brody Seidl tied for three RBIs, and Brock Richardson knocked one out of the park for a solo home run late in the game and finishing the night 2-for-3 at the plate. The Reds held an early 7-1 lead early in the first three innings

Jase Fitzmorris was the starting pitcher for the Reds in game one, only giving away two hits and one run on the mound. Razak took over as the reliever and went hitless in 2 1/3 innings.

Game two: McPherson 13 Great Bend 1

In game two, it was over before it started as the Reds picked up 13 runs off 12 hits.The Reds had a 10-0 lead in the top second and then added three more in the top third.

Richardson had two more home runs under his belt. Brendan Doile, Fitzmorris and Seidl each recorded a double.The pitching staff of Hayden Hoxie, Richardson and Carter Allen put on a no-hitting performance while only giving away one run the whole night against the Bombers.

