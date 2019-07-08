The Hays Lark's pitching proved to be too much for the McPherson Pipeliners. The Pipeliners struggled in 11-1 loss to the Larks in eight innings on Sunday.

The Pipeliners showed promise defensively and were only down two runs after five innings. However, they made five crucial errors that kept them out of the game.

“The five errors cost us tonight,” said Pipeliners Head Coach Chris Dawson. “We just have to get back to playing good defense and making routine plays. Tonight was a frustrating loss.”

Nao Fukuda started on the mound for the Pipeliners. He pitched four innings, allowed two runs, and struck out four batters.

The Pipeliners failed to get on the board until the last inning. Daniel Arroyo scored the Pipeliners lone run in the eighth inning by stealing third and scoring on a wild pitch.

Sunday nights loss brings the Pipeliners overall record to 10-22. The Pipeliners look to snap their five-game losing streak Monday night against the Kansas Curve at home at 7 p.m.