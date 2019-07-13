Just days after stunning Wellington Heat on the road, the McPherson Pipeliners were the ones that were stunned at home after losing to the Park City Rangers 11-9 on Friday night.

The Pipeliners, somehow outhit the Rangers 12-6 but was still far behind in runs early in the game.

At first, the Pipeliners had the edge when they led 2-1. That was until The Rangers had two big innings in both second and third inning where they scored seven runs off four hits. The Pipeliners trailed 8-2.

Jordon Bolt-Jackson only lasted two innings on the mound as he gave away five runs, walked three and only threw one strikeout. Andrew Black took over as the reliever.

Momentum shifted when Rey Lozano hit a two-run homer to cut the Ranger's lead in half. Aaron Eshelman and Grant Plunkett followed it up with two straight doubles. Plunkett earned an RBI single sending Eshelman home. Just like that, the Pipeliners were only down by two runs heading to the fifth inning.

The Pipeliners continued to make it closer game after scoring two more runs in the bottom six to only trail 9-8.

Ranger's Rudy Reyna hit a solo home run in the top eight to give the Park City a 10-8 lead. Jake Selco responded with a solo run of his own that gave the Pipeliners their ninth run. McPherson had their chances to regain the lead, especially when the bases were loaded in the bottom ninth, but failed to tally enough runs.

"We show up Wednesday night against the (second) best team in the league, punch them in the mouth and take their punch and punch them back," Pipeliners Head Coach Chris Dawson said. "We go out there and win a game that was huge for both teams. Then here we are, we just coast and got punched in the mouth. It took us a couple of innings to answer back. We had chances. We just couldn't get the big hit."

The Pipeliners, now 10-12, still control their destiny by clinching the third spot in the KCLB league tournament. On Saturday they have a doubleheader matchup against the Valley Center Mud Daubers at 6 p.m.

