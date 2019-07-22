AUGUSTA — The Hays Larks advanced to the Kansas Collegiate League Baseball Postseason Tournament final with a 10-1 rout of the Wellington Heat on Sunday at Rodney Wheeler Stadium in Augusta.

The Larks were set to play for the KCLB Tournament title at 7 p.m. Monday, facing the winner of the 4 p.m. game between Wellington and Dodge City.

The Larks (31-9) will receive an at-large bid to the first week of the NBC World Series if they don’t win the KCLB Tournament. They will open NBC play Saturday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

Wyatt Divis delivered at the plate and on the mound for the Larks. He was 4-for-5 with a home run and double and drove in four runs. He gave up just a run and five hits on the mound, going 71/3 innings to earn the win.

Mikey Gangwish and new acquisition Grant Lung each had three hits for the Larks, who opened the tournament with a 10-8 win over the McPherson Pipeliners on Saturday.

The Larks’ injury troubles continued with center fielder Drake Angeron suffering a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season.