WICHITA—Last weekend the McPherson sent six of its swimmers to Wichita to compete in the District West Championship.

The swimmers that participated were Danae Paine, Matthew Burger, Silas Steinert, Ethan Burger, Matthew Burger and Maya Charlesworth all involved in different events.

"What a weekend in Wichita," Aqua Pups Head Coach Kyle Banman said. "It really was a small, yet mighty, crew of swimmers for us at Districts. It was a meet that featured a pair of swimmers making their postseason debuts - Danae Paine and Matthew Burger; a potentially club-record-setting swim by Silas Steinert; and about as many top finishers at a District meet as we've ever had. I was just so impressed with the effort the kiddos had and seeing the reward for all of their hard work this summer and the payoff in their individual performances over the weekend. A job very well done indeed Aqua Pups."

Steinert was the highlight of the meet as he was honored as the fastest swimmer after placing first in the 15-and-over boys 50 freestyle. Banman hasn't confirmed whether or not that it was an Aqua Pup record as he held the time of 25.67. With the time, Steinert qualified for the championship, along with placing second in the 100 Free (58.44) and third in the 200 and 100 back and forth. All of them he qualified for the championship.

Ethan Burger finished in the top eight during the 15-and-over 200-breast. He also cut time on the 100 breast and 50-free.

Matthew Burger made his first postseason appearance and earned a third-place finish in the 10-and-under boys 50-free.

Charlesworth finished 11th on the 13-14 girls 200-breast. She also participated in the 100 free, 50 free and 100-fly, in which she earned the qualifier in the short course.

Farley had a pair of six-place finished in the 11-12 boys 50-breast and 100-free. Paine made her postseason debut as she went 4-for-4 on her best times. She finished in the top five in the 100 breast with a time of 1:57.86.

Next up for the Aqua Pups is their trip to Columbia, Missouri as they championship qualifiers will compete in the Missouri Valley Swimming Long Course Championships this coming weekend. Steinert will be competing in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Back. Farley and Will Powers also earned qualifiers for this meet, but are unable to attend.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow him on Twitter @Petes_Picks_orour sports page



