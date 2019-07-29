CHARLEVOIX, Mich. – After just claiming the NCAA Division II individual national title in the 1,500-meter run this past May, former FHSU track and field athlete Brett Meyer broke the 4-minute barrier in a mile run for the second-straight summer by winning the Ryan Shay Mile in Charlevoix, Michigan on Saturday, July 27. This time he broke the 4-minute mark on a flat, straight road course instead of the traditional of a traditional track and field venue.

Meyer won the race in a time of 3:58.18, edging Craig Huffer at the tape by 0.4 seconds. He was one of three runners in the race to break the 4-minute mark. In May of 2018 in St. Louis, Meyer ran a time of 3:59.77 at the Festival of Miles, which was the first time he broke the 4-minute mark in the mile.

Meyer was a six-time All-America performer in track and field for Fort Hays State. He will be an assistant coach on Jason McCullough's staff for both cross country and track and field starting in the fall of 2019.