Seaman jumped in front 28-0 by the 1:52 mark of the opening quarter en route to a 56-6 Centennial League win over Highland Park in the season-opener for both schools at Seaman.

Six different players scored touchdowns for the Vikings, led by sophomore Casen Stallbaumer and junior Trenton Carlson-Penry, who both scored two TDs apiece.

Stallbaumer scored on a 33-yard pass from senior Brayden Vawter and on a 2-yard run, while Carlson-Penry scored TDs on runs of 1 and 3 yards.

Vawter threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Seaman also got touchdowns from junior Nathan Zeferjahn (1-yard run), junior Peyton Murray (49-yard punt return), senior Drayton Foster (49-yard pass from Vawter) and sophomore Kaden Ireland (7-yard run).

Junior Ike Prengel kicked eight extra points for the Vikings.

Seaman opened up a 56-0 lead in the fourth quarter before Highland Park got on the scoreboard late in the game.

Highland Park will return to action next Thursday at Hummer Sports Park against Kansas City-Sumner while Seaman will play at Hayden next Friday.

SEAMAN 56, HIGHLAND PARK 6

Highland Park;0;0;0;6;--;6

Seaman;28;14;7;7;--;56

SHS – Zeferjahn 1 run (Prengel kick)

SHS – Stallbaumer 33 pass from Vawter (Prengel kick)

SHS – Murray 49 punt return (Prengel kick)

SHS – Foster 49 pass from Vawter (Prengel kick)

SHS – Stallbaumer 2 run (Prengel kick)

SHS – Penry 1 run (Prengel kick)

SHS – Ireland 7 run (Prengel kick)

SHS – Penry 3 run (Prengel kick)

HP – Kendrick 4 run (run failed)