The McPherson College women's soccer team hosted Doane University in their home opener on Saturday out at the Kennel.The Bulldogs dominated against the visiting Tigers, but came away with a 1-0 loss.

McPherson outshot the visitors from Nebraska 19-10 and placed two more shots on goal, 8-6. Despite peppering the goal eight times, the Bulldogs just couldn't find a way to put the ball into the back of the net.

Both teams headed into the halftime intermission in a scoreless tie. The game would stay knotted at zero until the 66th minute when the Tigers were finally able to crack the Bulldog defense. The Bulldogs had a couple of chances down the stretch, but unfortunately nothing materialized. Christie Silber played all 90 minutes in goal for the Bulldogs. She faced six shots on goal and turned away five of them.

"I again am pleased with how hard our players worked today," Bulldogs Head coach Mark Olson said. "We were able to connect passes and create several quality scoring opportunities. This team has more then enough players capable to scoring that goal, but again, we just couldn't find the back of the net. Christina Hall came in to the game and gave us a nice spark at the end of the first half and then carried it over into the second half as I was impressed with her play today. I am also very impressed with our young back line who have played outstanding this year. This team is all about moving forward and getting better and that will be the focus this week."

Next up for the Bulldogs is a midweek matchup with crosstown rival Central Christian College. The Bulldogs will make the short drive to south main street on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game with the Tigers.