PICK SIX: State high school football games to watch

ANDOVER CENTRAL (1-0) AT EISENHOWER (1-0)

Both Central and Eisenower gave their new head coaches victories in their debuts as Andover Central rolled past Augusta 35-7 and Eisenhower edged past Salina Central 21-14. The win for Eisenhower avenged a pair of losses suffered a year ago to Central that bookeneded a 3-6 season. Parker Wenzel's 9-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner for the Tigers, while junior quarterback Blake Coyne threw for 154 yards and two scores. Central got 300-plus yards of total offense and four touchdowns from first-year starting quarterback Shomari Parnell, who threw for 269 yards and three scores. Two of the TD passes went to Xavier Bell, who had 152 yards on six catches. Eisenhower beat Central 21-14 last year for one of its three wins.

Prediction: Andover Central over Eisenhower

PAOLA (1-0) AT FORT SCOTT (1-0)

Fort Scott also made a winner of its first-year head coach Bo Graham, rallying past Coffeyville 40-14. Tied 14-14 late in third quarter, the Tigers took the lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brody Bowles to Andrew Reed with 11 seconds left in the quarter and then sealed the victory with interception returns for touchdowns by CJ Horton and Nick Emerson in the fourth quarter. Paola, meanwhile, moved into the Best of Kansas Preps Class 4A rankings at No. 4 after a dominating 48-21 win over Bonner Springs. The Panthers ran for 350 yards and six touchdowns with Garrett Williams running for 116 yards and two scores and Connor Hasz adding 107 yards and two scores.

Prediction: Paola over Fort Scott

SOUTHEAST-SALINE (1-0) AT BELOIT (1-0)

The North Central Activities Association title very well could be decided in Friday night's Trojan war with Southeast-Saline looking to defend its crown from a year ago and win its fourth title in the last five years. A 14-13 win over Beloit secured Southeast's title a year ago. Southeast rolled past Sacred Heart 54-0 in the opener as Jaxson Gebhardt ran for three touchdowns and Bryce Banks added a pair of scoring runs. Beloit downed Fairbury, Neb., 36-27 as Hudson Gray threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Grant Arasmith ran for 140 yards and a score.

Prediction: Southeast-Saline over Beloit

PHILLIPSBURG (1-0) AT PLAINVILLE (1-0)

Phillipsburg demolished Plainville 31-3 last year on its way to a 13-0 season and the Class 2A state championship. The Panthers graduated a talented senior class, but are ranked No. 1 in 2A to start this season and opened with a 40-22 win over Ellis. Plainville reached the Class 1A semifinals last year and edged Norton 29-22 in its opener. Jared Casey ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Finnesy had 157 yards rushing and two scores as well as 77 yards passing.

Prediction: Phillipsburg over Plainville

FRONTENAC (1-0) AT COLGAN (0-1)

Colgan may have lost its season opener 21-14 to Columbus, but it matters little when it comes to the rivalry showdown with Frontenac. Colgan blanked the Raiders 14-0 in last year's game on its way to the Class 1A state semifinals. Frontenac edged Richmond, Mo. 20-14 in its opener as Jake Beckmann threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 116 yards and a score. The Raiders trailed 14-0 early in the fourth quarter before scoring the game's final 20 points. Colgan outgained Columbus in the opener with Gianni Piccini throwing a pair of touchdown passes.

Prediction: Frontenac over Colgan

SOUTH CENTRAL (1-0) AT SPEARVILLE (1-0)

South Central topped Spearville 24-8 last year after having lost its previous two games to the Lancers by lopsided margins. The victory helped launch a 9-2 season for the Timberwolves, who return a bulk of that squad. Senior Gage Girk returned a pair of interceptions 35 yards for touchdowns in a 55-6 rout of Bucklin in the opener and also caught a TD pass. Spearville destroyed Satanta 68-18 as Carson Rich ran for 198 and Trace Tasset and Kolten Bennett each ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Prediction: South Central over Spearville

