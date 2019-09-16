After finishing off a record-setting career at Macalester College last fall, former Topeka High star Alec Beatty had to decide whether he wanted to try to continue playing football or was ready to move on.

The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board made Beatty's decision easier, officially announcing last week that the 2015 High grad and recent Macalester graduate has received a Fulbright award for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Beatty is scheduled to leave Sunday for Kosovo, where he will support the teaching of English at area public schools in Mitrovica.

"I started the application last summer, a bunch of essays, a bunch of background information and all of that and turned it in," said Beatty, who received a degree in political science at Macalester College, located in St. Paul, Minn. "I had to go through a process at my school before they sent it on to to the national committee and I didn't know I got it until February or March."

Beatty is one of more than 2,100 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, teach English and provide expertise abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as their record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The program was established in 1946 under legislation introduced by the late U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright of Arkansas.

Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 59 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 84 who have received Pulitzer Prizes and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

Fulbright applicants have the option of applying to countries around the world, but Beatty picked Kosovo for a couple of reasons.

"I'd done a couple of projects on it in undergrad and I had actually been there before," Beatty said. "I think it was the summer of '17 (when) my dad (Bob) and I went to the Balkan region in Southeastern Europe and we visited a bunch of countries there and stopped in Kosovo for a day or two. Also, to be honest, it's a small country and not a lot of people apply to go there.

"The countries like Germany, France, the kind of more Western first-world countries get like thousands of applicants each year, for only about 50 or 100 spots, so I looked at the odds and I had the background knowledge on it, so I applied for Kosovo."

After earning NCAA Division III All-America honors as a senior and finishing his career with seven school records, Beatty, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver, considered trying to extend his playing career although his focus was on trying to earn the Fulbright award.

"Places like Finland and some other countries had opportunities where guys from my school had gone over and just played for a summer and had success and got to travel a little bit," Beatty said.

"My plan was that if I didn't get the Fulbright I would spend the summer going over to Europe and traveling and playing some football, but getting the Fulbright made the decision super easy. It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

And as time goes by, Beatty is feeling more and more comfortable with hanging up his cleats.

"My last game I took a shot to the head and I was fine, but then I started contemplating playing after that and I decided that if I were going to try to play professionally at any level in North America I would basically have to drop everything I'm doing and go all-in, being that I'm a short, under-sized receiver," Beatty said. "The odds were kind of stacked against me, and even if I put in all the time and work there was no guarantee that anything would come of it or I would be starting really low.

"There's times I miss football. I have no regrets, but I always think 'What if?' Then I look back to how I was feeling after the season when my head was hurting and my body was aching and I know I made the right decision."