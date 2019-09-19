Fort Hays State coach Chris Brown is glowing in his praise of Washburn junior quarterback Mitch Schurig, whom he has known since Schurig was just a child.

“Mitchell’s awesome," said Brown, who was an assistant on Craig Schurig's Washburn staff from 2002-2010. "I’ve know him since he was … golly, he was tiny when I first met him. He’s just a great kid.

“Just to see him grow and mature and take that position over is awesome to see, because I know he’s deserving of it. I know he’s worked his tail off to get to that position. He’s done the things needed to play that position."

Having said that, Brown and his Tigers will be out to make things as miserable as possible for Schurig and his Washburn teammates on Saturday when Fort Hays State visits Yager Stadium for a 1 p.m. MIAA game. Fort Hays State, two-time defending MIAA champion, enters Saturday's game a surprising 0-2 on the year, while Washburn is 1-1.

Brown served as defensive coordinator and secondary coach under Craig Schurig and was the WU assistant head coach in 2010 before taking over as Fort Hays State's head coach in 2011.

Craig Schurig said the Schurigs and Browns formed a close bond during Brown's stint at Washburn, which continues to this day.

"I knew Daphne (Brown's wife) a little bit back when I was at Pitt (State) and obviously was real close to Chris and followed his coaching career at Liberal," Schurig said. "Then when he and his family joined us, our families became very close."

That relationship carried over to the coaches' children — Schurig's daughter, Sammie, and sons Mitch and Michael and Brown's sons Hunter and Hayden — as well as Daphne Brown and Craig's wife, Louisa.

"They had Hunter and had just had Hayden, so they were a young, growing family," Schurig said. "The boys were in different grades but we'd get together on Sundays during the season — family days we'd call them — and we'd get together in the summertime.

"Daphne and Louisa (Schurig's wife) are real close because they're coaches' wives, and they can kind of relate to each other and the stresses that are involved there."

Schurig also remembers the impromptu sporting competitions that would break out among the boys.

"The thing I probably remember most is, because a lot of the coaches had kids, and after we had dinner they'd be out on the field tackling each other and then when it got cold we'd be in (Lee Arena) and play bombardment or whatever.

"It was fun and it's been fun seeing them grow up."

Mitch Schurig remembers those days well.

"Growing up we always played some backyard football and on Sundays here after games," Mitch said. "Growing up I was hanging out with Hunter and Hayden often. We're still friends and keep in touch."

Adding to the Brown-Schurig family dynamic is that both coaches now have sons playing for them, with Hunter Brown a redshirt freshman wide receiver for Fort Hays State, while Mitch Schurig will be making his first start against the Tigers after seeing playing time a year ago.

Brown said coaching a son is a challenge in itself, but one he thinks he and Schurig are able to handle well.

“You’ve got to take the personal part of it out," Brown said. "When my son’s on the field, he’s just another football player. Then when we get home, it’s back to dad.

"But when it comes to football and playing the game, he’s just another one of our players. Schurig does the same exact thing with Mitchell, I’m sure.”

Rick Peterson Jr. of the Hays Daily News contributed to this story