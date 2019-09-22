SALINA— The Swedes football team was in action today at No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan University for the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown football game. Bethany fell in the contest 51-0.

The Coyotes started things off with a field goal in the first quarter before they added a touchdown before the end of the quarter. KWU added four more touchdowns to their number before the end of the half and then tacked on two more in the third quarter. While the Swedes battled constantly throughout the contest, they were unable to find the end zone against the top ranked Coyotes.

Austin Denson, junior quarterback, commanded the Swedes offense with 13 completions on 24 attempts for a total of 96 yards. Rodney Molette, senior receiver, recorded five catches for 67 yards. Darren Rittwage, freshman kicker, punted nine times in the contest for 322 yards averaging 35.8 yards per kick. Defensively, three Swedes had the lead number of tackles in Jimmy Pitts, freshman defensive back, Jeron Caraway, senior linebacker, and CJ King, senior linebacker each had eight tackles while Pitts had a pass breakup and Caraway had 1.5 tackles for a loss of 1.5 yards.

Up Next . . .

Bethany returns to Anderson Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 to take on the Moundbuilders of Southwestern College at 7 p.m.