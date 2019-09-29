LINDSBORG—The Swedes football team was back at home in a foggy fight with the Moundbuilders of Southwestern College. Bethany was unable to overcome the Builders' hot offense, falling in the contest, 34-10.

Things started off with a Swedes touchdown in the first quarter. In their second possession, the Swedes covered 61 yards in 10 plays. This drive was capped off with an Austin Denson, junior quarterback, touchdown for 11 yards on the run. The extra point by Mitchell Martinez, freshman athlete, was good. Southwestern evened things up with a touchdown on their next drive, with the extra point the scored was all tied up 7-7. Bethany kept pushing on their next drive with a Denson pass to Antoise Fields, senior receiver, for 32 yards bringing the Swedes to the Mounbuilder six-yard line to set Bethany up for another score. Wyatt Townsend, freshman kicker, then put a 28-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Swedes a 10-7 advantage that they would carry through the end of the first quarter. However, the Southwestern offense then took off scoring twice in the second quarter, with a field goal and a touchdown. In the third quarter, the Moundbuilders added two more touchdowns in the third and one in the fourth quarter to take the game, 34-10.

As a team, the Swedes' offense covered 268 yards over 50 plays. Denson ran the offense for Bethany with 12 completions on 27 attempts for 213 yards. He covered 28 yards on 11 carries with his feet. Darren Rittwage, freshman receiver, led the Bethany offense with six catches for 141 yards. Marcos Harris, freshman running back, commanded the Bethany ground assault with 50 yards from eight carries and a long run of 15 yards. Defensively, three Swedes led the way; Brian Robinson, sophomore lineman, Larry Hall, sophomore linebacker, and Oscar Scott, senior linebacker, each had nine tackles. Hall also has a sack for a loss of two yards while Scott got in on one tackle for a loss of two yards. Corey Holmes, senior linebacker, ended the day with seven tackles getting in on one sack for a loss of four yards.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes hit the road next, traveling to Avila University on Oct. 5 for a KCAC contest kicking off at 1 p.m. in Kansas City, Mo.