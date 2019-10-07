WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Late rallies in each set gave No. 13 Central Missouri a 3-0 win over the Fort Hays State volleyball team Saturday afternoon, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19. The Tigers move to 6-9 on the year and 3-4 in MIAA play, while the Jennies improve to 10-5 overall and 4-2 against league competition.

The Tigers controlled the early portion of the first set after tallying the first three points. FHSU led by as many as five, 10-5, before the Jennies slowly closed the gap. After leveling the score at 13-13, UCM took its first lead at 17-16. The Tigers battled back to tie things up at 19-19, but the Jennies rallied to take the set after scoring six of the next seven points.

Fort Hays State jumped out to another lead in the second frame, going in front 8-4 before a big run put the Jennies in front. After trailing by as many as four, 20-16, the Tigers battled back to tie things up at 23-23 thanks to a 7-3 run. Central Missouri bounced back to take the last two rallies in the set, going in front 2-0 after a 25-23 win.

The teams went back and forth to open the third set, leading to seven ties before the score was 11-11. The Jennies began to pull away thanks to a 7-1 run fueled by five kills. FHSU closed within four after a block from Tatum Bartels and Emily Ellis, before the Jennies put the match away with four more kills and one block.

Delaney Humm led the team with 15 kills while adding 12 digs, three assists, one ace and one block. Isabelle Reynolds totaled eight kills with Bartels adding six kills. Katie Darnell contributed 27 assists, three kills and two blocks. Abbie Hayes led the team with 13 digs, while Madison Miller totaled 11 digs.

The Tigers posted a .187 attack percentage while UCM countered with a .306 swing rate. UCM held slight leads in several other statistical categories, including an 8-7 edge in blocks, a 60-56 advantage in digs and a 2-1 difference in aces.

Fort Hays State will take on a third-straight nationally ranked team on the road Tuesday when the Tigers drive north to play No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney. First serve is set for 6 p.m.