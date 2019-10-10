SALINA—The Swedes volleyball team completed a sweep of the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown with another exciting win at Kansas Wesleyan. Like the first contest between the teams this year, the match went to five sets with Bethany victorious. This game, however, was the teams' conference matchup.

In the first set, the Coyotes got out to a quick start to take an early lead. However, Bethany was able to stay within range and a six-point run later in the set put the Swedes right back in the game. However, Kansas Wesleyan was able to push on and close out the set 25-19.

Things were much more back and forth in the second set with the Swedes edging out the Coyotes little by little. However, KWU was able to chip away to stay right even with Bethany. A small run by Bethany gave the Swedes a slight edge going to the later part of the set. While the Coyotes again came back on their heels, the Swedes were able to close things out, taking the set 25-23 and evening out the match at 1-1.

In the third set, the teams both kept their momentum from the previous set and this one stayed tight until late in the set. Bethany was able to go on a few small runs to solidify their lead and then take the set 25-20.

With 15 ties in the set, the fourth game continued to be a dogfight. It was not until the last points of the sets that the Coyotes were able to pull ahead and sneak away with a 25-21 win in the game. This evened things up a 2-2, sending the match once again to five sets.

Continuing on the same trend, the teams tied things up eight times in this race to 15. While Kansas Wesleyan was able take a slight advantage early, Bethany did not let them hold it for long as they came roaring back and to trade off points with the Coyotes. In the end, the Swedes were victorious taking a 15-13 set win to take the match 3-2.

Three Swedes led the Bethany offense; Paola Sanabria Lopez, junior hitter, had 20 kills while Jordan Valentine, sophomore middle and Georgia Romine-Black, junior hitter, had 19 and 18 kills, respectively. Ivona Vojvodic, senior setter, continued to run the Bethany offense with 60 assists in the match. Behind the service line, Valentine, Sanabria-Lopez, and Brenna Black, senior passer, each had two service aces during the match. Defensively, the Swedes put up nine blocks as a team with Vojvodic getting in on four of them. Serenity Storey, senior middle, and Ashae Murphy, sophomore right side, each got in on three blocks. In the back row, Sanbria-Lopez had 20 digs while Haley Reifsteck, junior libero, had 18 and Vojvodic picked up 14 digs.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return home next to face off with conference foe, York College on Saturday, Oct. 12. This match is set to begin at 1 p.m. inside Hahn Gymnasium.