LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball went to the junior college ranks for its first commitment in the Class of 2020.

The Jayhawks on Monday afternoon received an oral pledge from Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing from Kansas City, Kan. Grant-Foster, who played high school ball for Kansas City-Schlagle, will be a sophomore this season for Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.

"I'm staying home,” tweeted Grant-Foster, who added he is 110-percent committed.

One of the most coveted junior college recruits in the country, Grant-Foster also had offers from Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and LSU, among other Power Five programs. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds as a freshman for Indian Hills, connecting on 37.4 percent of his attempts from the floor with a 27.4-percent clip from 3-point range and a 67.7-percent conversion rate on free-throw tries.

Grant-Foster visited KU over the weekend. The program can’t comment on Grant-Foster's commitment until he’s signed his national letter of intent.

“Thrilled for Tyon Grant-Foster on his commitment to Kansas,” tweeted Indian Hills coach Hank Plona. “Tyon is a special talent, and the real deal of a person. I am so proud of his hard work, character, and determination. Sky is the limit for Tyon!”

Recruiting outlet Rivals lists Grant-Foster as a four-star junior college prospect.

KU, which has one open scholarship following transfer of guard Issac McBride, is on track to free up two more this offseason with the departures seniors Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss. Fellow senior Mitch Lightfoot could also leave if the Jayhawks choose not to redshirt him this season, and junior Silvio De Sousa, sophomores Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji and freshman Jalen Wilson are all candidates to leave early for the NBA Draft.