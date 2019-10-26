MERIDEN — Complicated wasn't working for Jefferson West.

So Tiger coach Steve Johnson went back to the basics.

"About two, three weeks ago we just simplified stuff and starting going right at people," Johnson said. "It's helped clean some stuff up for us. ... We had some struggles offensively and most of it was missed assignments and not doing the right things. I took the play sheet and we cut out some stuff and honed in on six plays and tried to get better and better at those against no matter what front we see."

Straight-forward was the right formula for Jefferson West to dominate visiting Santa Fe Trail in Friday night's Class 3A District 3 finale. The Tigers simply lined up and ran it down the Chargers' throat all night long, taking a convincing 45-6 victory to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Tiger quarterback Quinn Neuenswander and tailback Bryce Clements each ran for more than 160 yards and combined for five touchdown runs as West racked up 370 yards on the ground.

"They just whipped us," Santa Fe Trail coach Jayson Duncan said. "I know everybody's had trouble moving the ball on them, but we just flat couldn't stop them and that's disappointing to me."

West's defense was in lockdown mode from the start, as it's been for most of the season. The Tigers came into the game having allowed just 39 points all season and completely shut down Trail's offense.

The Chargers, who played without second-leading rusher Draven Schallock, never got anything going at all. Trail mustered only 35 yards in the first half and finished the game with just 107 yards, a quarter of it coming on their lone touchdowns in the game — a 27-yard pass from Andrew Berckefeldt to Brody Smith on the first possession of the second half.

"We've done a nice job against the run all year," said Johnson, whose team gave up just 42 rushing yards to the Chargers on 32 attempts. "We've had a few up and downs with getting the right fits, but for the most part we've made it hard for people to run and get a great pass rush."

By the time Trail cracked the scoreboard, West was already well in control. Neuenswander started the game with a 22-yard run on a quarterback draw and that pretty much set the tone for the night.

Neuenswander capped a 77-yard scoring drive with a 10-yard run and early in the second quarter scored on a 30-yard run that gave the Tigers a 13-0 lead. He finished the half with 123 yards and the game with 167, the bulk of it coming on runs right up the middle.

When it wasn't Neuenswander gashing the Charger defense, it was Clements, also doing the bulk of his damage on the inside. He had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the second and third quarters and capped a 171-yard night with a 24-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

"They put guys in the box, more than we could block at times, but we felt like until they stopped it, we'd stick with it," Johnson said.

The Tigers also got a 61-yard punt return touchdown from Joe Anderson to finish the first half with a 26-0 halftime lead. West finished the night with a touching moment as Cameron Homewood, a West senior with Down Syndrome, was escorted to the end zone by both teams for a 30-yard touchdown run in the final 30 seconds.

Santa Fe Trail (4-4);0;0;6;0;—;6

Jefferson West;6;20;6;13;—;45

JW — Neuenswander 10 run (kick failed)

JW — Neuenswander 30 run (Anderson kick)

JW — Clements 1 run (Anderson kick)

JW — Anderson 61 punt return (kick failed)

SFT — Smith 27 pass from Berckefeldt (kick blocked)

JW — Clements 1 run (kick failed)

JW — Clements 24 run (Anderson kick)

JW — Homewood 30 run (no attempt)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Santa Fe Trail: Baker 6-9, Berckefeldt 11-10, Weekley 10-23, Duncan 4-12, Langley 1-minus 12. Jefferson West: Neuenswander 26-167, Clements 19-171, Abrams 3-23, Homewood 1-30, Team 1-minus 21.

Passing — Santa Fe Trail: Berckefeldt 4-14-0, 45 yards, Langley 3-9-2, 20 yards. Jefferson West: Neuenswander 2-4-0, 10 yards.

Receiving — Santa Fe Trail: Duncan 1-7, Baker 3-15, Garcia 2-16, Smith 1-27. Jefferson West: Anderson 1-7, Clements 1-3.