Notching its 10th win of the season, FHSU Men's Soccer defeated the Ouachita Baptist Tigers on Saturday, 1-0.

In their first meeting of the 2019 campaign, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw. In what almost looked like it could have been a similar result, Fort Hays State clocked in the sole goal of the match with five minutes remaining in the contest.

On a cross trying to be sent from one edge of the 18-yard box to the other, the ball clipped the hand of a Ouachita Baptist defender. Simultaneously, while hands raised for an appeal from Fort Hays State for a penalty kick, the referee pointed to the spot.

Stepping up to take charge was junior captain, Moritz Walther. The skipper began his run-up and fired the ball into the back of the net, sending Ouachita Baptist goalkeeper Matt Day diving in the opposite direction and remaining perfect in PK conversions (3-3).

Despite only one goal being scored in the match, the Black and Gold applied ruthless pressure on their oppositions defense - tripling the amount of shot attempts as the visitors (18-6). Forward Santiago Agudelo, who currently ranks among the top five in Division II in shots per game, contributed eight shots of his own.

In the ninth start of his senior season, Cullen Fisch completed his third clean sheet being needed for four saves.

With just three games left to play and now on 28 points, FHSU is locked in to the top two spots in the Great American Conference. Harding, who fell victim to the Fort Hays State comeback on Thursday night, holds the second spot with 22 points. One more victory would crown the Tigers as GAC regular season champions in their inaugural season.

FHSU travels to Wichita, Kan. on Saturday (Nov. 2) to face off against Newman. In their last meeting, the Tigers tallied four goals in a clean sheet victory.