The Victoria volleyball team, making their first trip to state since 1991, dropped their three matches in pool play on Friday at the Class 1A tournament in Dodge City.

The Knights, which ended their season 23-16, opened with a 20-25 loss to Rural Vista. Victoria then took the first set against Minneola, 25-22, but dropped the next two sets, 23-25 and 22-25.

In their final match, the Knights fell 15-25, 19-25 to Olpe.

In 2A at Dodge, Smith Center went 0-3 in a tough pool. The Lady Red opened with a 25-13, 25-22 loss to Blue Rapids-Valley Heights. They fell to Pittsburg-Colgan in a three setter, 26-24, 19-25, 22-25 and finished out the tournament with a 19-25, 13-25 loss to defending state champion Garden Plain.

Smith Center finished the season 34-7.

In Class 3A in Hutchinson, Phillipsburg went 1-2 in pool play and did not advance to the second day.

The Panthers dropped a tough three-setter to Cheney to open the day, falling 25-21, 11-25, 25-27.

Phillipsburg then fell to Beloit 12-25, 23-25 before closing the tournament with a 25-15, 25-21 win over Beloit. The Panthers finished the season 30-12.