Here's a look at the six area teams who were competing in quarterfinal playoff games on Friday.

Plainville 53, Inman 26

At Inman, Jared Casey rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Finnesy passed for 143 yards with three TDs to carry the Cardinals into the Class 1A semifinals and set up another MCL showdown with Smith Center next week in Plainville.

Finnesy also rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Casey, Brandon Brin and Ben Hansen each caught a touchdown pass.

The Cardinals (10-1) lost 40-14 to Plainville in the fourth week of the season with Casey sidelined by a hand injury.

Smith Center 21, Sedgwick 10

The two-time defending state champion Redman fought off a challenge at Sedgwick to remain unbeaten and set up the semifinal matchup with Plainville.

The Redmen (11-0) took a 7-3 lead into halftime after scoring with eight seconds left in the half. Smith Center opened up a 21-3 lead with 7:03 left in the game.

Norton 34, Conway Springs 32

Norton is headed to the semifinals for the first time since 2009 after holding off Conway Springs in Friday night’s 2A quarterfinal in Norton.

Conway Springs scored with 10:02 left in the game to pull within two, but Norton stopped the two-point try and held off the Cardinals the rest of the way.

The Bluejays (8-3) were led by Kade Melvin’s four touchdowns.

Norton will play host to Hoisington (11-0) in next Friday’s semifinal.

St. Francis 50, Hodgeman County 0

Hodgeman County was no match for the undefeated Indians, who built a 44-0 lead by halftime.

St. Francis will play host to Leoti-Wichita County in the Eight-Man Division I semifinals next week. The Indians took a 46-0 win over Wichita County on Oct. 11.

Osborne 28, Kiowa-South Barber 20

The Bulldogs pulled out a hard-earned win to move on to the Eight-Man Division II semifinals.

Osborne was without star running back Darrien Holloway, who suffered a season-ending foot injury against Sylvan-Lucas last week.

Mason Schurr stepped up in his absence, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

Osborne, last year’s Eight-Man Division II runner-up, will play host to Hutchinson-Central Christian in next week’s semifinal.

Hutchinson-Central Christian 64, Thunder Ridge 60

Thunder Ridge (9-2) saw a tremendous season end in the quarterfinals, dropping a heartbreaker at Hutchinson-Central Christian after seeing a furious rally fall short.

The Longhorns trailed 58-28 at halftime but fought back to pull within four with 7:55 left.

However, Central Christian sealed the win with a late interception.