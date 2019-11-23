FRIDAY'S STATE SEMIFINAL RESULTS
CLASS 6A
Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 7
Derby 63, Topeka High 35
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley 34, Aquinas 31 OT
Wichita Northwest 80, Maize 42
CLASS 4A
Miege 48, Paola 14
Andover Central 7, McPherson 0
CLASS 3A
Perry-Lecompton 35, Hayden 27
Andale 55, Cheney 20
CLASS 2A
Riley County (9-2) at Nemaha Central (9-2), ppd. to Sat.
Norton 10, Hoisington 8
CLASS 1A
Centralia 44, Jackson Heights 6
Smith Center 20, Plainville 19
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Canton-Galva 46, Madison 6
St. Francis 66, Leoti 20
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell 26, Hanover 12
Hutchinson Central Christian (10-1) at Osborne (11-0), ppd. to Sat.
NEXT WEEK'S CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
At Welch Stadium, Emporia
Olathe North (10-2) vs. Derby (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg
Mill Valley (9-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Hummer Sports Park, Topeka
Miege (10-2) vs. Andover Central (11-1), 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Gowan Stadium, Hutchinson
Perry-Lecompton (9-3) vs. Andale (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Salina District Stadium
Riley County-Nemaha Central winner vs. Norton (9-3), 1 p.m.
CLASS 1A
At Lewis Field, Hays
Centralia (11-1) vs. Smith Center (12-0), 1 p.m.
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
At Fischer Field, Newton
Canton-Galva (12-0) vs. St. Francis (12-0), 11 a.m.
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
At Fischer Field, Newton
Axtell (11-1) vs. Hutchinson Central Christian-Osborne winner, 2:45 p.m.
FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF BOXSCORES
AXTELL 26, HANOVER 12
Axtell;8;12;0;6;—;26
Hanover;0;6;0;6;—;12
Axtell — Q. Buessing (2) 3 run, 12 run, Detweiler 9 pass from Q. Buessing, Hart 22 pass from Q. Buessing. PAT — D. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing.
Hanover — J. Jueneman 5 run, E. Jueneman 7 pass from J. Juenman.