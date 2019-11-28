Ken Darting is quick to admit that Shawnee Heights' boys basketball team probably didn't know what to expect when he arrived on campus last season.

But after seeing Heights post a six-win improvement a year ago, the Hall of Fame coach thinks the T-Birds are getting more and more comfortable with his system and could be ready to take another step forward this winter.

"It's a real dedicated group that wants to be good," said Darting, whose T-Birds are coming off an 11-10 campaign. "They know me better, and not only that, I think they've bought into what we're doing. I think they're good with it.

"Last year the new maniac moved into town on them and they didn't know what the hell he was about. But I think now they are understanding; I don't have any complaints at all."

Shawnee Heights returns a strong nucleus from last year's team, led by returning senior starters Marquis Barksdale (6-foot forward) and Elijas Watson (5-11 point guard) and junior starter Harvey Davis (6-1 forward).

Barksdale averaged 11 points and 5.8 rebounds a year ago and shot 61% from the field, while Davis averaged 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds and Watson averaged 1.9 assists and ranked second in the city with 2.4 steals per games.

Junior guard Isaih Johnson (5-9) also saw considerable varsity action last year, while seniors Nasire Anderson and Drew Buchanan, juniors Kenyon Downing, Andrew Rantz and Brent Showalter and sophomores Carter Olson, Nate Pewe, Zander Putthoff and Jarin Sanders could all challenge for playing time this season.

Darting said he was pleased with the improvement his team made over the summer, particularly in one key area.

"We made great improvements, especially shooting," he said. "I mean they're calling me at 10 o'clock Saturday night to come start the machine up so they can shoot.

"Last year we couldn't throw it in the ocean, and I'm not here to tell you we're the Golden State Warriors yet, but we made great improvement in that area."

Now the goal for the T-Birds is to try to turn their improvement into a few more victories.

"I know they are capable, but right now the key ingredient is the toughness part of it, and especially with our sophomores," Darting said. "We're going to have five or six sophomores playing in the top 12 rotation.

"They've got talent, they've got size, they've got work ethic, they've got brains, but are they tough enough yet? That's what I want to see."

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOYS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Ken Darting (second season)

Last year’s record — 11-10 overall, 6-4 in United Kansas Conference



Top returners — F Marquis Barksdale, sr.; F Harvey Davis, jr.; G Isaih Johnson, jr.; G Elijas Watson, sr.



Top newcomers — P Nasire Anderson, sr.; F Drew Buchanan, sr.; G Kenyon Downing, jr.; P Carter Olson, so.; F Nate Pewe, so.; F Zander Putthoff, so.; P Andrew Rantz, jr.; G Jarin Sanders, so.; G Brent Showalter, jr.

Schedule

December — 6 DeSoto, 13 at Ottawa, 17 at Lansing, 20 Seaman.

January — 7 at Bonner Springs, 10 at DeSoto, 14 Basehor-Linwood, 17 KC-Turner, 23-25 at Dodge City Tournament of Champions, 29 at Piper, 31 Highland Park.



February — 4 at Tonganoxie, 7 at Leavenworth, 11 Topeka West, 18 at KC-Turner, 21 Leavenworth, 25 at Basehor-Linwood, 28 Lansing.



March — 4-7 Sub-state, 12-14 5A State at Emporia.