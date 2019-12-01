By his own admission, veteran Topeka West boys coach Rick Bloomquist isn't the easiest coach to please, demanding a lot out of his players on and off the court.

But this year's Chargers have succeeded in that objective — for the time being anyway.

"At this point of the season I not only like them, I love them," said Bloomquist, who is starting his eighth season at West. "Since the last game last year I've been looking forward to this season because of the kids we had coming back and, more importantly, the type of kids we had coming back.

"We're pretty optimistic about doing the right things and hopefully it all works out for us."

Topeka West returns a ton of experience off last year's 6-15 team, although most of the Chargers' returning players are still underclassmen.

Leading the way for the Chargers are Tre Alexander (6-foot-3 junior guard), Elijah Brooks (6-2 sophomore guard) and Khalen Harrison (6-0 junior guard).

Alexander averaged 10 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots as a sophomore, earning third-team All-City honors and All-Centennial League honorable mention.

Brooks averaged 10.5 points, made 13 3-pointers and shot 76.3% from the free-throw line while Harrison averaged five points and three rebounds.

Also returning for the Chargers are seniors Bryson Bitler (6-0), Dre Durall (6-3), Nolan Elder (6-0) and Chris Hargreave (6-4) and juniors Aaron Lira (6-0), Justus Lowery (6-1), Julien Mehrens (6-3), Will Peterson (6-2), Marque Wilkerson (6-2) and Dylan Wolf (6-0).

Durall was a key player a year ago, shooting 56.4% from the field on 2-point attempts, 80% from the line and grabbing 5.7 rebounds.

Bloomquist said he feels secure in the fact that his players are trying to do everything he asks of them.

"I think any coach wants that," he said. "This summer somebody made a comment, and it really stuck with me, that good players want to be coached, but great players want to be told the truth. I think these kids are on that borderline between good and great, but they want to be coached and they want to do it right and they want to be taught right.

"They'll allow us to push them and I feel good about that, and that's why it's fun coaching these guys. These kids came in knowing what to expect and they came in ready to go. There's no intimidation factor. It was like, 'Let's get better.' "

TOPEKA WEST BOYS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Rick Bloomquist (eighth season)

Last year’s record — 6-15 overall, 4-10 in Centennial League

Top returners — G Tre Alexander, jr.; G Bryson Bitler, sr.; G Elijah Brooks, so.; F Dre Durall, sr.; G/F Nolan Elder, sr.; F Chris Hargreaves, sr.; G Khalen Harrison, jr.; G Aaron Lira, jr.; F Justus Lowery, jr.; F Julien Mehrens, jr.; F Will Peterson, jr.; G Marque Wilkerson, jr.; G Dylan Wolf, jr.

Top newcomers — None listed

Schedule

December — 13 Highland Park, 17 Ottawa, 20 at Emporia.

January — 7 at Seaman, 10 Junction City, 14 at Hayden, 17 at Washburn Rural, 23-25 at Topeka Invitational Tournament, 29 Manhattan, 31 at Olathe Northwest.

February — 4 Topeka High, 7 at Highland Park, 11 at Shawnee Heights, 14 Emporia, 18 Seaman, 21 at Junction City, 24 Washburn Rural, 25 Hayden.

March — 4-7 Sub-state, 12-14 5A State at Emporia.