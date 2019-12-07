Topeka High star running back Ky Thomas has no regrets as he looks back on his record-setting high school career.

Well, maybe one regret.

The Topeka Capital-Journal All-Stater finished a sensational four-year prep stint No. 2 on Kansas' career rushing list with 7,703 yards, No. 6 all-time with 3,009 single-season yards and No. 7 with 95 career rushing touchdowns.

Still, the 6-foot, 205-pounder can't help but think about what might have been as he looks at the 769-yard difference between himself and the all-time rushing king, former Wichita Collegiate star DeAngelo Evans, who gained 8,472 yards from 1992-95.

"I'm definitely pretty proud of what I accomplished; I'm kind of mad at 'Coach A' though,'' Thomas said with a chuckle as he glanced in the direction of his high school coach, Walt Alexander. "I told him freshman year that I was a running back and I didn't play running back that much freshman year. I would have had the record if I would have played running back all freshman year.''

When Thomas arrived at Topeka High in the fall of 2016, Alexander knew he had a special talent on his hands, but thought he'd get Thomas on the field initially as a receiver.

"We had an older kid that we thought was going to be a pretty good running back so we thought we'd use Ky at receiver, but then he got on the field against Hayden (in the season opener) and had over 100 yards on like five carries and we knew what we had,'' Alexander said.

Thomas also had to fill in at quarterback after standout senior Corey Thomas went down with an injury before he became a full-time tailback when Thomas returned.

"If I would have played (running back) my freshman year it wouldn't have been close,'' Thomas said of the career record. "If I would have even thought about the record or knew it existed I'm pretty sure I would have been over it pretty good.''

But Thomas still has plenty to be thankful for, remaining basically injury-free while getting the opportunity to play for Topeka High teams that went 37-6 over his final three seasons, including a 10-2 record and a berth in the Class 6A semifinals this past season.

"I could have had the record, but it's all cool,'' Thomas said. "It was just a lot of fun. I'm more glad I had this much fun and I was with the teammates that I had and the coaches that I had than any of the records or any of that.''

Now Thomas is turning his focus on getting ready for his college career at Minnesota. He will graduate from Topeka High at the semester and head to Minnesota in mid-January to begin his college career.

Thomas understands that fans in his home state are disappointed that he didn't pick Kansas or Kansas State, but said he knew Minnesota was the place for him after an on-campus visit during his junior year.

"Those who are close to me understand,'' he said. "I recently took two friends up on a visit there, just to check out a game, and they left loving it. They were like, 'I'm a fan now.' The people that are close to me know how much I love it and they love it and they're happy because they know that's not usually how I am about things.

"On social media for sure I get comments — I catch a tweet or a DM (direct message) or something like that — but I would say the thing that impacted things the most is when it was coming down to the time that I had to make my decision, K-State and KU both had newer staffs and I didn't know much about them. Then coach (PJ) Fleck just wowed me when I got there on campus with his energy and I jumped on board.''

Thomas headlines an All-State Top 11 filled with prolific ground-gainers and playmakers. Three other Top 11 picks ran for at least 2,000 yards in 2019.

Olathe North junior Arland Bruce IV racked up 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns while splitting time between tailback and quarterback. Hoisington senior tailback Wyatt Pedigo ran for 2,352 yards and 37 touchdowns, while Centralia senior quarterback Kamble Haverkamp ran for 2,385 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Aquinas junior tailback Tank Young fell just short of being a fourth pick with more than 2,000 yards, rushing for 1,867 yards and 32 touchdowns in just 11 games and earning his second straight Top 11 nod.

Wichita Northwest senior quarterback Reagan Jones piled up a combined 3,411 yards and 39 touchdowns. Miege receiver Daniel Jackson broke the state record for touchdown catches with 27 in leading the Stags to their sixth straight state title.

Senior linemen Kevin Washington and Tyler Dorsey led Derby to its second straight title, keying dominating units on both sides of the ball. Mill Valley junior lineman Ethan Kremer helped Mill Valley to its third title in five years, while Free State senior lineman Turner Corcoran is the state's top-ranked prospect.

The 2019 coach of the year is Miege's Jon Holmes, who became just the second coach in state history to lead a team to six straight state championships.