Ken Darting feared this kind of game might bite his Shawnee Heights boys basketball squad.

Unfortunately for the legendary head coach, his premonition came true in the team’s season opener.

The T-Birds lost a rock fight of a game Friday at home, falling 56-52 in double overtime to United Kansas Conference foe DeSoto in a tilt that carried the intensity of a playoff contest but the polish of a preseason scrimmage. Heights surrendered late leads both at the end of regulation and in the final moments of the first extra session.

Darting lamented his team’s missed opportunities in postgame remarks.

“We had six, seven plays ... in the last two overtimes to win. Any one of the seven, we win. We don’t make ’em,” Darting said. “That was my concern coming in. We’re awful soft.”

He continued.

“We’re great kids. We’re going to play hard, play with intensity,” Darting said. “Just can’t lock in and make that (play). Whatever play it is, you’ve gotta make it. That’s what the game comes down to. It might be a steal, it might be a free throw, it might be a block out on a rebound — you’ve got to make it, and we had one of each of those things we didn’t get done.”

If nothing else, the T-Birds (0-1, 0-1) never threw in the towel Friday.

Trailing 54-49 with less than a minute remaining in the second overtime, junior Kenyon Downing stole Heights a must-have possession, throwing a loose ball off the leg of DeSoto standout Nate Barnhart (21 points) and causing it to ricochet out of bounds. Then, with 17.7 seconds left, T-Bird sophomore Zander Putthoff hit his third 3 of the game, bringing the deficit to just two points.

Darting lauded Downing’s “great hustle play.”

“Oh, there’s no question we fought. We did a great job. We fought and fought and fought,” Darting said. “But we just, you know, you’ve got to recognize when it’s there — ‘This is the play. We make it, we win. You don’t make it, you lose.’ And that’s what we haven’t been able to do yet.”

The game wouldn’t end without controversy, however.

Marquis Barksdale appeared to notch a steal from behind with 7 seconds left, and just before falling out of bounds, the Heights senior attempted to call for timeout. But an official instead ruled that Barksdale had traveled after securing the steal, giving possession back to the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0).

Barksdale fouled out a few moments later, and DeSoto’s Jackson Miller made both of his ensuing free-throw attempts to make it a two-possession game at 56-52. Downing missed a desperation 3-point try, and Heights couldn’t get another shot off before the final buzzer sounded.

Darting, who was only a few feet away from Barksdale’s timeout-turned-travel, disagreed with the official’s ruling.

“He called (the timeout). Bad call. He called it. No question. I’d be in trouble for saying more,” Darting said. “... But yeah, it was a great play. (Barksdale) made two plays — he dove out of bounds trying to save one back right before that. That’s when you get upset, because kids are playing their hearts out trying to get that done.”

A great play, and perhaps a memory Barksdale can use to his benefit for the remainder of the season. Asked whether a marathon of a game such as the one Heights played in its season opener can go a long way toward helping shed the “soft” label, Darting indicated that can only be answered by his players.

“Time will tell,” Darting said. “That’s something that’s going to be day-by-day-by-day, and you hope every day you’re tougher, every day. And if we do, we’re going to win a lot of games down the line. But until we do, any time we’re in a dog fight, we’re going to be in trouble.

“So we don’t know (if this experience helps). It can’t hurt, that’s for sure.”

Junior Harvey Davis suffered a left leg injury late in the fourth quarter but returned in overtime and ultimately led the T-Birds in scoring with 23 points. Davis’ falling floater gave Heights a 43-41 advantage with 1:52 left in regulation, and his layup through contact and subsequent free-throw conversion gave the T-Birds a 47-46 edge with 55.7 seconds left in the first overtime.

Heights lost both of those leads.

“Like I said, I think everybody here played their hearts out, and that’s what it’s about,” Darting said. “But we’ve got to get the same thing mentally and emotionally.”

DESOTO BOYS 56, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 52 (2OT)

DeSoto;10;10;11;12;4;9;—;56

Shawnee Heights;6;10;16;11;4;5;—;52

DeSoto (1-0, 1-0) — Schultze 2 2-2 7, Morton 1 2-6 4, Barnhart 7 6-7 21, Miller 3 5-7 11, Priddy 1 0-0 2, Noll 2 1-1 3, Albert 1 0-0 2, Mullman 1 1-2 3, Henderson 1 1-4 3. Totals 19 18-29 56.

Shawnee Heights (0-1, 0-1) — Pewe 1 0-0 2, Downing 1 1-2 4, Johnson 1 2-2 5, Barksdale 3 1-3 7, Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Davis 6 8-13 23, Putthoff 3 0-0 9. Totals 16 0-0 9.

3-point goals — DeSoto 2 (Barnhart, Schultze). Heights 6 (Putthoff 3, Davis, Downing, Johnson. Technical fouls: DeSoto 2 (Priddy, Noll). Heights 1 (Buchanan). Total fouls — DeSoto 21, Heights 30.