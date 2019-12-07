Girls

Preseason Butler County Player of the Year

Emma Cunningham, Senior -- Andover

COMMITTED: Baker Univ.

Position/Ht: 6-1 Power Forward

Emma Cunningham is the real deal. She was an honorable mention for the AVCTL-II last year and can really pass and move without the ball. She can get out into transition. She was a 48 percent shooter last season for 8.7 points per game.

Cunningham is an active post player with good offensive quickness and ability to put the ball on the floor. Cunningham is money from the 10-12 foot′ range, and good transition speed.

She committed to Baker already, giving her time to focus on her senior year at Andover.

The rest of the Butler County preseason all-county team:

Mallory Cowman, Senior. (Circle)

Position/Ht: 6-2 Center

Like the boys, Mallory Cowman is a two-sport standout. She helped the T-Birds get to state in volleyball. This time, she’s trying to get them back to start in basketball.

Cowman at 6-2 will have a dominating presence on the floor. She has a good turn around jumper in the post. She’s a a hustler and banger who posts up strongly and isn’t afraid to lay some wood on someone.

She shows good hands and athleticism on as a trailer in transition. She can cut well and knows how to catch the ball moving toward the rim.

There’s no commitment yet but don’t be surprised if the schools come out.

Brittany Harshaw, Sophomore (Andover Central)

Position/Ht: 6-0 Forward

Bailey Wilborn may be the player some may know just for being the upperclass player. However, Brittany Harshaw is a name to know. The sophomore led the Jaguars in scoring as a freshman at 14.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The big time came against Garden City last year when she had a 26-point performance against GC.

Harshaw runs the floor very well. She can get her shot up quickly by utilizing her ability to catch the ball in transition.

The Jaguars are going to be young and they’re going to need someone like Harshaw to step up and be a leader. Even if she’s only a sophomore.

Torrance Lovesee, Senior (Bluestem)

COMMITTED: UTEP (volleyball)

Position/ht: 5-10 combo

She’s a volleyball player first, with some real division I attention. However, her size gives her size and speed that she uses on the volleyball court, she gives her the chance to exploit it on the basketball court.

She’s a winner on the track, too. However, when it comes to basketball, she’s going to be a key piece to Bluestem doing things right once again. They graduate a lot and Lovesee is just one piece that will have to step up and be a leader.

Maycee Anderson, senior (Augusta)

Position/Ht: 5-9 guard

Macyee Anderson leads the Orioles and she pops in as the fifth best player in our rankings.

The senior, like all of our top fives, are the leaders and for the Orioles, continuing their winning ways is important.

She is an athletic player who will cause havoc for opposing defenses. That will be huge for the Orioles as they failed to hit 30 points at least four times last season. If Anderson can step in and be that offensive piece the Orioles need, it could be a fun winter for her.

Boys

Preseason County Player of the Year

Xavier Bell, Senior. (Andover Central)

Offers: Denver, SEMO St., Central Conn. St.

Position/Ht: 6-4 Guard

Xavier Bell was a catalyst to the Jaguars winning the Class 5A title last year and will be a large part of everything they do once again. He’s considered the top recruit and Butler County and only second to Ty Berry of Sunrise in the Wichita metro.

He has offers from Denver, Southeast Missouri State and Central Connecticut State. He’s a football stand out with preferred walk-on offers from a few Big 12 schools.

Bell averaged 20.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season for the Jaguars.

The rest of the boys all-county team:

Jack Johnson, junior. (Andover)

You may not know who Jack Johnson is now but give it time. He was big this summer and can really play with some confidence when needed. Johnson averaged 15.1 points as a sophomore. He’ll be one of the leaders on a team that’s preseason No. 10 in 5A.

Johnson played for ‘Kansas Pray & Play’ The 16U team was loaded and Johnson was a standout on that team.

Coach Martin Shetlar’s has a nice tandem with Johnson and Harper Jonas giving opposing defenses fits.

Opening against McPherson will give a real test.

Harper Jonas, senior. (Andover)

Offers: Nebraska Wesleyan

Harper Jonas is a smash-mouth running back who took on a lot of the offense this year. However, it’s what he can do on the basketball court that sets him apart from the others.

He was an AVCTL-II honorable mention with 11.4 points per game. He’ll be a key part if the Trojans find themselves in Emporia for the 5A State Tournament.

Jonas brings a lot of activity to the floor as he is capable of scoring in a variety of ways, can run the floor well and can finish around the basket.

Koby Campbell, senior. (Rose Hill)

Koby Campbell steps in as he was an 4A honorable mention last season as he was key to the Rockets. He had a season high 27 against Topeka Hayden in the sub-state.

Campbell averaged 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season as only a junior. His increased production should see an even bigger spike in numbers. He had a third of the team’s free throw attempts. That could be a number you see again.

Campbell does not have any offers yet but definitely could see the schools roaming the halls of Rose Hill soon enough.

Jaren Jackson, senior. (Augusta)

COMMITTED: Butler Community College (baseball)

Jaren Jackson has had a busy summer playing summer ball but that won't stop him from being the key part to everything the Augusta Orioles need.

He's a skilled ball handler that knows when to take over games. Jackson is a preseason all-county pick and basketball may not even be his best sport. The senior has already committed to play baseball at Butler in the fall.