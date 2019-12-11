ANDOVER, KANSAS. – After taking an early lead, seventh-ranked Andover rode the play of junior Jack Johnson to a 59-41 win over 4A's fourth-ranked Andale.

The first quarter began with two quick buckets from Andale, giving them an early 4-0 lead. This lead would be their largest and only lead of the game after Johnson made three free throws following a foul on a three-point attempt.

The Trojans took a 11-10 lead to the first quarter break after allowing Andale to score twice in the final minute of the first quarter.

Andover (2-0) jumped in offensively fast in the quarter, outscoring Andale 6-2 in the first 1:17 of the second, thanks to threes by Johnson and junior Cade Gehring. This forced Andale to call a timeout.

The timeout did nothing but keep Johnson, junior Isaiah Maikori and senior Harper Jonas fresh and shooting well. Four minutes later, Andover had jumped out to a 28-12 lead, helped by a five-point possession by Andover (made shot and fouled on play, missed free throw, rebound and three pointer).

“It all comes from the defensive side,” Johnson said. “When we play good on defense, we get open shot on the offensive end.”

The defense of Andover stood up in the second, forcing turnovers in bunches and tying up Andale for jump balls every four or five possessions.

Andover carried a 33-19 lead into the halftime break, outscoring Andale 22-9 in the second quarter.

Andale did a nice job in the third, going bucket for bucket with Andover. Even though Andale held even with Andover in the quarter (11-of-11), the deficit the Indians faced from the rough second quarter was starting to look too steep.

After the third, Andover held their 14-point lead with a score of 44-30. The Indians would successfully get the game back to within 11, but never further than that. Andover made sure every time they had the ball, they either scored or drew free throws and sometimes both.

The two had empty possessions inside the final minute leading to a 59-41 win for the Trojans, who outscored the Indians 15-11 in the fourth quarter.

“The past three years, Andale has beat us…,” Andover Boys Varsity Head Coach Martin Shetlar said. “This is a game we really talked about that good teams are able to grind out wins and it is not always pretty.”

Andale – 10; 9; 11; 11 – 41

Andover – 11; 22; 11; 15 – 59

Andale – Biermann 14, Nillas 10, Hunter 8, Cocking 6, Landers 2, Parthemer 1

Andover – Johnson 23, Jonas 13, Maikori 8, Guddis 7, Taylor 5, Gehring 3