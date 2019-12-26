Kansas football’s former strength and conditioning coach has a new base of operations in Columbia, Mo.

Zac Woodfin has been named to that same position with Missouri and new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, the Tigers announced Thursday in a news release. Woodfin served as the strength and conditioning coach for the Jayhawks’ football program for three seasons (2016-19),

"It's an unbelievable opportunity to serve Mizzou's student-athletes, the staff and the program," Woodfin said. "I'm excited to coach in the best conference in college football and coach for a man like coach Drinkwitz.”

Woodfin is the Jayhawks’ second high-profile strength coach to leave the university in the last year. Andrea Hudy, who had been in that position for the KU men’s basketball team since 2004, left for Texas in August and was replaced by Ramsey Nijem, who had been with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings organization.

KU is in its first year off a three-organization partnership with University of Kansas Health System and LMH Health, a "groundbreaking" collaboration called Kansas Team Health. Among other changes, a group of about 40 sports medicine staffers including strength and conditioning coaches shifted to become employees of University of Kansas Health Systems, directly reporting to medical professionals instead of coaches and athletic department personnel.

“Every single aspect of this job fires me up and energizes me,” Woodfin said of his new assignment with Mizzou. “I'm fortunate and blessed and I'm going to go above and beyond to do more than what is expected in order to help the program. I can't wait to get going."

Other past collegiate stops for Woodfin include Southern Miss (2015-16) and UAB (2014). Woodfin was named FootballScoop.com's national strength and conditioning coach of the year in 2014.

"Zac brings energy, expertise and toughness to Mizzou," Drinkwtiz said. "He's played and developed players at the highest level and we can't wait for him to get started with our program."