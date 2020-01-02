LAWRENCE — Les Miles has made the first hire of his second offseason with Kansas football.

The Jayhawks on Thursday announced new strength and conditioning coach Ben Iannacchione, who will officially hold the title of director of sports performance for the football program. Iannacchione replaces Zac Woodfin, whose three-year stint ended last month when he accepted the same role at Missouri.

Iannacchione joins KU after a two-year stay at Wyoming, where he held the same title.

“I am excited to welcome Ben and his family to Kansas,” Miles said in a news release. “I certainly enjoyed my time working with him in the past and look forward to reuniting as we continue to move our program forward.”

Miles and Iannacchione do have history, with the latter holding various roles with LSU across two separate stints (2011-14, 2016-17). Iannacchione held the role of associate strength and conditioning coach during his last two years in Baton Rouge, La., working directly with linebackers, tight ends, fullbacks and running backs and serving as the primary academic liaison between the football program and the university’s academic center for student athletes.

Iannacchione spent one year, 2015, as the strength and conditioning coach at Youngstown State.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to come to school like Kansas and work with Coach Miles again,” Iannacchione said. “It is truly an honor to be a member of his staff. I am excited to get to Lawrence and get to work.”

A Pittsburgh native, Iannacchione was a two-year letterman as an offensive lineman at Boise State (2007-08) and was part of the team's memorable 2007 Fiesta Bowl-winning team.

Iannacchione’s hiring was announced in part by Kansas Team Health, the three-organization partnership between KU, University of Kansas Health System and LMH Health. The first-year grouping shifted about 40 sports medicine staffers, including strength and conditioning coaches, to employees of University of Kansas Health Systems, where they report directly to medical professionals rather than coaches and athletic department personnel.

Miles must now fill one remaining coaching staff void — former longtime assistant coach Clint Bowen, who served as safeties coach last season, left last month to accept the position of defensive coordinator with North Texas.