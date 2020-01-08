Shawnee Heights outscored Bonner Springs 31-13 in the second half to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit and take a 41-26 non-league road victory over the Braves Tuesday night.

The T-Birds, who evened their record at 3-3, trailed 13-10 at the half, but outscored Bonner Springs 14-2 in the third quarter to take a 24-15 lead into the fourth before outscoring the Braves by a 17-11 margin in the final period.

Shawnee Heights had success from 3-point range against Bonner Springs (1-5), canning six treys on the night.

Senior Kam Wells scored a game-high 14 points for Shawnee Heights, including three 3-pointers, while senior Alie Fulks added eight points (two 3s) and junior Adysen Burghart six points (one 3-pointer).

Shawnee Heights will return to United Kansas Conference play on Friday, traveling to DeSoto.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 41, BONNER SPRINGS 26

Shawnee Heights;9;1;14;17;—;41

Bonner Springs;4;9;2;11;—;26

Shawnee Heights (3-3) — Burghart 2 1-2 6, Ostenson 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 2-3 4, Dial 0 0-0 0, Ginter 0 1-2 1, Manrose 0 0-0 0, Fulks 3 0-0 8, Doby 0 2-2 2, Hawkins 2 0-2 4, Schulte 0 0-2 0, Wells 5 1-2 14, Childs 0 0-0 0, Oczko 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 7-15 41.

Bonner Springs (1-5) — Hill 0 0-0 0, Myers 1 0-0 2, Whetstone 0 3-5 3, Hassett 1 0-0 3, Coffman 1 0-0 3, Madlock 1 0-2 2, Noel 1 1-2 3, Bacon 2 0-0 4, Van Cleave 2 2-2 6. Totals 9 6-11 26.

3-point goals — Shawnee Heights 6 (Wells 3, Fulks 2, Burghart), Bonner Springs 2 (Hassett, Coffman). Total fouls — Shawnee Heights 10, Bonner Springs 14. Fouled out — none.