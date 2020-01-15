Brent Maycock CockyHawk91

Wednesday

Jan 15, 2020 at 12:56 AM Jan 15, 2020 at 12:56 AM


High school girls box scores

RESULTS TUESDAY

ATCHISON 53, KC WASHINGTON 20

KC Washington;9;2;7;2;—;20

Atchison;17;13;13;10;—;53

KC Washington — Gamez 0 1-4 1, Kline 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brunson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Rodriguez 1 1-2 3, Saunders 2 0-0 4, Sloan 1 0-0 2.

Atchison — Herring 2 3-5 7, W. Harris 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rawls 0 2-4 2, K. Harris 9 10-13 28, Saunders 4 1-3 9, Dill 1 0-0 2, Booker 0 2-2 2.

 

BALDWIN 47, OTTAWA 31

Ottawa;6;13;2;10;—;31

Baldwin;13;16;2;16;—;47

Ottawa — Curtis 1 1-2 3, Spigle 0 3-4 3, Titus 1 0-0 2, Hadl 4 3-4 11, Evans 3 4-5 10, McGrath 1 0-0 2.

Baldwin — Neufeld 0 1-2 1, Boyle 4 (3) 3-4 14, Burnett 3 5-12 11, Russell 2 (1) 0-2 5, Harvey 4 1-2 9, Smith 1 (1) 2-3 5, Morgan 0 0-2 0, Fursman 1 0-2 2.

 

BURLINGTON 53, OSAWATOMIE 31

Osawatomie;13;5;7;6;—;31

Burlington;11;17;13;12;—;53

Osawatomie — Lagasse 4 (1) 0-3 9, Bose 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ballou 3 (1) 1-2 8, McGinnis 0 2-4 2, Stull 0 1-2 1, Johnson 3 0-0 6.

Burlington — Hernandez 1 1-2 3, Whitworth 0 1-2 1, Fejfar 0 2-4 2, Watkins 1 2-2 4, Doebele 3 2-3 8, Young 6 (5) 0-0 17, Coursen 1 0-0 2, Hess 2 1-2 5, Dunn 5 0-0 10, Allen 0 1-2 1.

 

CENTRALIA 51, DONIPHAN WEST 43

Doniphan West;13;3;7;20;—;43

Centralia;10;11;13;17;—;51

Doniphan West — M. Smith 8 6-6 22, Olson 5 (3) 0-0 13, Leach 1 1-2 3, Clevenger 1 (1) 0-0 3, S. Leach 1 0-0 2.

Centralia — Kuckelman 1 0-0 2, Becker 7 0-1 14, Haverkamp 2 0-0 4, Kramer 4 (2) 4-6 14, Deters 1 12-16 14, Koch 0 1-4 1, Flentie 0 2-4 2.

 

CHAPMAN 46, BELOIT 31

Beloit;12;11;4;4;—;31

Chapman;5;14;16;11;—;46

Beloit — Hewitt 1 1-2 3, Meier 2 (1) 3-4 8, Larson 4 (1) 2-3 11, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Ehlers 3 1-1 7.

Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 4 4-6 12, Adams 3 0-2 6, Suther 1 3-4 5, Bledsoe 3 1-4 7, Anderson 2 (2) 1-2 7, Ma. Kirkpatrick 4 1-2 9.

 

FRANKFORT 57, WETMORE 33

Wetmore;12;8;4;9;—;33

Frankfort;6;12;18;21;—;57

Wetmore — Strathman 2 1-1 5, Osterhaus 5 1-2 11, Bloom 3 (2) 5-6 13, Brown 1 0-0 2, Mock 1 0-0 2.

Frankfort — Loiseau 1 (1) 1-2 4, Tommer 1 0-2 2, Cornelison 1 0-0 2, Shirley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Broxterman 8 2-5 18, Brandt 6 0-2 12, Fox 7 0-0 14.

 

HERINGTON 37, CENTRE 33

Centre;3;8;15;7;—;33

Herington;12;6;9;10;—;37

Centre — A. Espinoza 0 3-4 3, S. Espinoza 3 (1) 2-2 9, L. Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Deines 1 (1) 0-1 3, Hett 4 (3) 5-5 16.

Herington — Mortensen 1 0-0 2, Kremeier 3 (3) 0-0 9, Rutschman 2 (1) 3-6 8, Brott 2 0-0 4, Roe 7 0-4 14.

 

HIAWATHA 49, RIVERSIDE 36

Hiawatha;10;10;23;6;—;49

Riverside;5;9;7;15;—;36

Hiawatha — Leupold 1 0-1 2, Pierce 6 1-6 13, Lindstrom 1 2-2 4, B. Diller 0 0-2 0, Lierz 7 (2) 2-5 18, Pavlish 0 0-3 0, S. Madsen 5 0-2 10, K. Madsen 1 0-1 2.

Riverside — Murphy 1 0-0 2, Libel 1 1-1 3 En. Byrd 2 11-13 15, Eu. Byrd 3 0-2 6, Hayes 0 2-2 2, L. O’Grady 0 2-6 2, B. Miller 1 (1) 1-2 4, Juhl 1 0-2 2.

 

JACKSON HEIGHTS 69, VALLEY FALLS 5

Valley Falls;2;0;0;3;—;5

Jackson Heights;16;29;18;6;—;69

Valley Falls — Seymour 0 0-2 0, Branam 1 1-2 3, Darveaux 1 0-2 2.

Jackson Heights — White 1 0-2 2, Dohl 7 (2) 1-3 17, Brey 4 (1) 2-2 11, Marlatt 7 (1) 1-1 16, Roles 4 1-2 9, McMahon 1 0-0 2, Hutfles 1 0-0 2, Thompson 5 0-0 10.

 

JEFFERSON NORTH 53, PLEASANT RIDGE 22

Pleasant Ridge;3;7;6;6;—;22

Jefferson North;20;10;17;6;—;53

Pleasant Ridge — Theis 0 1-2 1, Watkins 1 (1) 0-0 3, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Nutsch 4 0-0 8, Herbig 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lansing 1 (1) 0-0 3.

Jefferson North — Robertson 2 0-0 4, Downing 2 0-0 4, Witsuba 2 0-0 4, Vaught 7 (5) 0-0 19, Easterday 2 0-0 4, Weishaar 6 (1) 0-0 13, Schneider 1 0-0 2, E. Tweed 1 1-4 3.

 

JEFFERSON WEST 26, HOLTON 24

Jefferson West;3;8;7;8;—;26

Holton;7;4;8;5;—;24

Jefferson West — Peck 2 0-0 4, Young 1 0-0 2, Kr. Biltoft 2 (2) 4-4 10, Osborn 1 0-0 2, Roenne 1 0-0 2, Ki. Biltoft 1 (1) 1-2 4, Kahler 1 0-2 2.

Holton — Haussler 1 0-0 2, Yingst 2 0-0 4, Tanking 4 (2) 2-2 12, Patch 2 2-4 6.

 

LINN 44, BV-RANDOLPH 41

Linn;7;13;9;15;—;44

BV-Randolph;16;9;6;10;—;41

Linn — S. Bott 0 2-2 2, Dittmer 6 1-2 13, L. Bott 3 (1) 4-5 11, Peters 0 1-2 1, Hansen 2 2-3 6, Oehmke 1 3-4 5, Beikman 3 0-0 6.

Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 4 (1) 1-2 10, L. Zoeller 2 0-0 4, Al. Cassel 2 6-9 10, Marker 1 0-0 2, Young 1 5-7 9, Ab. Cassel 3 0-0 6.

 

LYNDON 49, WEST FRANKLIN 36

Lyndon;8;11;14;16;—;49

West Franklin;9;5;8;14;—;36

Lyndon — Criqui 7 (5) 3-4 22, Easter 3 1-2 7, Addleman 2 2-2 6, Ramey 2 1-2 5, Gross 0 5-8 5, Fisher 0 2-2 2, Stanley 0 1-2 1, Hielscher 0 1-2 1.

West Franklin — Hutchison 4 (1) 2-3 13, Flory 5 1-3 11, Judd 1 (1) 2-4 5, Swank 1 2-2 4, Bailey 1 1-2 3.

 

MAUR HILL 56, MCLOUTH 51

Maur Hill;13;11;15;17;—;56

McLouth;5;20;11;15;—;51

Maur Hill — Taylor 0 1-3 1, Dulac 9 (7) 4-4 29, Stec 1 (1) 2-3 5, Folsom 2 1-2 5, Domann 5 3-4 13, Heath 1 (1) 0-0 3.

McLouth — Holwick 5 (5) 2-4 17, Pope 3 (1) 0-0 7, Hill 3 7-10 13, Lackey 4 (4) 2-6 14.

 

NEMAHA CENTRAL 50, SABETHA 43

Nemaha Central;20;7;13;10;—;50

Sabetha;16;9;9;9;—;43

Nemaha Central — Corby 1 (1) 3-4 6, Ganstrom 0 0-1 0, Kramer 10 (3) 8-11 31, Elder 3 3-5 9, Rottinghaus 2 0-0 4.

Sabetha — Hughes 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Schuette 1 0-0 2, M. Schuette 1 1-2 3, Wertenberger 3 1-1 7, Schumann 9 (4) 1-2 23, Renyer 1 0-2 2, Michael 1 (1) 0-0 3.

 

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 62, MISSION VALLEY 50

Northern Heights;12;21;13;16;—;62

Mission Valley;9;9;11;21;—;50

Northern Heights — Massey 10 8-8 28, Brecheisen 1 0-0 2, French 4 (2) 0-0 10, Hines 1 (1) 2-2 5, Schlimme 0 3-4 3, Smart 4 1-2 9, Boyce 2 1-1 5, Barnett 0 0-4 0.

Mission Valley — M. Deters 7 (2) 8-12 24, G. Deters 2 0-0 4, Halupa 0 3-7 3, P. Martin 2 2-2 6, Calvaruzo 3 (1) 0-0 7, H. Martin 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lang 0 1-2 1.

 

OLPE 77, BURLINGAME 39

Burlingame;15;6;9;9;—;39

Olpe;22;23;16;16;—;77

Burlingame — Punches 3 (1) 0-0 7, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Winters 5 (5) 0-0 15, Giffin 1 0-0 2, Simmons 0 1-2 1, Lewis 2 (2) 0-0 6, Crook 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 1 2-4 4.

Olpe — M. Smith 2 (2) 0-0 6, Steffes 1 0-0 2, Davis 4 (1) 0-1 9, Heins 5 (3) 1-3 14, Bishop 8 5-6 21, Fisher 5 (5) 0-0 15, Scheve 1 0-0 2, M. Broyles 1 0-0 2, L. Broyles 2 0-0 4, J. Smith 1 0-0 2.

 

OSAGE CITY 36, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 25

Osage City;9;9;8;10;—;36

Central Heights;2;10;5;8;—;25

Osage City — Devoll 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 2-2 2, Sage 2 (2) 0-1 6, Kirkpatrick 2 (1) 1-2 6, Mullins 1 0-0 2, Serna 1 4-4 6, Hamblin 1 0-0 2, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Kerns 4 0-3 8.

Central Heights — Riemer 1 2-4 4, Brown 3 1-1 7, Meyer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brockus 0 2-2 2, Compton 1 (1) 2-2 5, Froggatte 1 0-0 2.

 

PERRY-LECOMPTON 59, ROYAL VALLEY 38

Perry-Lecompton;15;10;22;12;—;59

Royal Valley;10;4;9;15;—;38

Perry-Lecompton — Ball 6 (1) 0-2 13, J. Keller 3 3-5 9, C. Keller 2 0-0 4, Metcalfe 1 0-0 2, Hurd 7 (3) 8-11 25, Baker 0 2-2 2, Daniels 2 0-0 4.

Royal Valley — Michael 1 (1) 0-3 3, Saia 0 1-3 1, Elmer 0 1-2 1, Bryan 5 (2) 1-2 13, Joslin 0 0-2 0, Williamson 3 (2) 0-0 8, Poort 1 (1) 0-0 3, Neuner 3 0-2 6, Wabaunsee 1 0-1 2, Harman 0 1-2 1.

 

RILEY COUNTY 49, ST. MARYS 30

St. Marys;3;3;9;15;—;30

Riley County;20;9;20;0;—;49

St. Marys — M. Hurla 2 (2) 1-2 7, Hurd 2 (2) 0-0 6, K. Hurla 3 (1) 2-2 9, Mulligan 0 1-2 1, Layton 1 0-1 2, Schindler 0 0-3 0, Schoenfeld 2 (1) 0-0 5.

Riley County — Rignell 4 (3) 3-4 14, Brummett 1 3-4 5, Thomson 0 4-4 4, B. McGuire 3 1-3 7, K. McGuire 2 1-2 5, Kulp 0 0-2 0, Burton 5 4-5 14.

 

TROY 59, ONAGA 55

Onaga;7;13;18;17;—;55

Troy;13;13;17;16;—;59

Onaga — E. Krohn 0 1-2 1, Fischer 2 0-0 4, L. Krohn 4 1-3 9, R. Krohn 4 (2) 4-6 14, Schwartz 8 4-5 20, Figge 1 1-1 3, Owens 1 (1) 1-2 4.

Troy — Parks 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Euler 4 (3) 2-2 13, Norris 3 4-4 10, Fleek 3 2-2 8, Engemann 4 (2) 3-6 13, Hill 4 (2) 0-0 10.

 

VALLEY HEIGHTS 47, MINNEAPOLIS 33

Minneapolis;12;8;10;3;—;33

Valley Heights;10;4;15;18;—;47

Minneapolis — Nelson 4 (3) 2-3 13, Shupe 3 (1) 0-0 7, Cleveland 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Foltz 2 0-1 4, Lang 1 0-0 2.

Valley Heights — C. Toerber 6 (1) 1-4 14, M. Vermetten 1 2-6 4, E. Toerber 5 (1) 2-4 13, Yungeberg 3 3-4 9, S. Vermetten 3 1-3 7.

 

WASHINGTON COUNTY 52, CLIFTON-CLYDE 47

Washington County;13;8;10;21;—;52

Clifton-Clyde;10;13;13;11;—;47

Washington County — Chandler 0 1-2 1, C. Boykin 2 (1) 3-5 8, Romeiser 1 0-0 2, M. Metz 3 1-2 7, Dusin 3 (1) 0-2 7, Kern 1 (1) 3-5 6, Otott 4 (1) 3-3 12, B. Metz 1 2-2 4, Cardenas 2 1-2 5.

Clifton-Clyde — Bowser 1 0-0 2, Nobert 1 0-0 2, Douglas 1 0-0 2, P. Girard 5 (1) 2-2 13, A. Girard 2 (1) 1-2 6, Callihan 8 6-12 22.

 

WAVERLY 56, HARTFORD 24

Hartford;6;9;5;3;—;24

Waverly;14;10;18;14;—;56

Hartford — B. Darbyshire 4 (1) 3-5 12, Kelley 0 1-2 1, Heathman 1 0-1 2, Breshears 1 0-2 2, R. Darbyshire 1 3-3 5, Finnerty 1 0-0 2.

Waverly — McWilliams 8 (1) 6-8 23, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lacey 1 0-0 2, Foster 6 2-6 14, Vogts 1 (1) 1-2 4, Patterson 2 4-6 8, Romig 1 1-4 3.

 

WELLSVILLE 52, SANTA FE TRAIL 23

Wellsville;25;8;11;8;—;52

Santa Fe Trail;6;7;3;7;—;23

Wellsville — Przybyla 0 1-2 1, Aamold 6 (1) 3-4 16, McCoy 2 (1) 1-2 6, Pearson 1 0-0 2, Troutman 4 0-0 8, McDaniel 1 1-5 3, Ball 5 (1) 5-7 11.

Santa Fe Trail — Mead 2 (1) 1-1 6, Banks 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stone 3 5-6 11, Myrick 0 0-1 0, Jacobs 0 1-4 1, Sisson 1 0-0 2.

 

LATE RESULTS MONDAY

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 54, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 27

Central Heights;15;5;3;4;—;27

Northern Heights;16;14;8;16;—;54

Central Heights — Riemer 1 1-2 3, Brown 5 (1) 2-5 13, Roehl 1 1-2 3, Meyer 0 2-3 2, Compton 1 (1) 2-4 5, Peel 0 1-2 1.

Northern Heights — Massey 5 (1) 2-4 13, Hinrichs 4 (2) 0-3 10, Brecheisen 1 1-3 3, French 3 (2) 0-0 8, Smart 3 (1) 0-2 7, Boyce 4 1-1 9, Barnett 1 2-4 4.

 

OSAGE CITY 44, LYNDON 39

Lyndon;7;7;9;16;—;39

Osage City;12;6;13;13;—;44

Lyndon — Sturdy 0 2-2 2, Criqui 4 (1) 1-2 10, Addleman 5 (1) 4-8 15, Ramey 2 2-4 6, Easter 1 4-8 6.

Osage City — Devoll 2 0-0 4, Davis 1 0-2 2, Sage 0 2-3 2, Kirkpatrick 3 (2) 1-2 9, Serna 7 (3) 2-5 19, Hamblin 2 0-0 4, Kerns 2 0-0 4.

 

High school boys box scores

RESULTS TUESDAY

AXTELL 60, HANOVER 57

Hanover;8;13;13;24;—;57

Axtell;23;11;15;11;—;60

Hanover — Dimler 2 (1) 0-0 5, E. Jueneman 7 (3) 2-2 19, Z. Zarybnicky 2 0-0 4, Doebele 1 2-2 4, Hynek 8 2-3 18, J. Jueneman 3 (1) 0-0 7.

Axtell — M. Buessing 2 (1) 0-0 5, Q. Buessing 6 (4) 10-12 26, Detweiler 6 4-4 16, D. Buessing 0 2-7 2, Werner 1 1-4 3, Volle 2 (2) 2-2 8.

 

BELOIT 45, CHAPMAN 43

Beloit;12;9;12;12;—;45

Chapman;6;14;13;10;—;43

Beloit — Palen 6 (4) 7-8 23, Gray 2 (1) 2-5 7, Cox 2 (1) 1-2 6, Arasmith 0 3-5 3, Mason 1 4-5 6.

Chapman — Adams 4 (2) 1-3 11, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Liebau 1 0-1 2, Jenkins 1 5-5 7, E. Riegel 1 (1) 0-0 3, N. Riegel 4 (2) 0-0 10, Stroud 3 (2) 0-0 8.

 

BV-RANDOLPH 49, LINN 36

Linn;8;10;8;10;—;36

BV-Randolph;12;10;15;12;—;49

Linn — Bargman 3 (1) 2-3 9, York 2 7-10 11, Beier 3 (1) 2-4 9, Turk 0 1-1 1, Cardenas 2 2-2 6.

Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 7 2-3 16, Brockman 4 (2) 3-4 13, B. Wichman 3 0-0 6, Barr 5 (4) 0-0 14.

 

BURLINGTON 42, OSAWATOMIE 40

Osawatomie;11;15;8;6;—;40

Burlington;5;18;12;7;—;42

Osawatomie — Smith 4 4-8 12, Pursley 0 3-4 3, Cole 1 (1) 4-6 7, Manning 0 4-4 4, Timblin 0 2-4 2, Carver 0 2-4 2, Jones 5 0-2 10.

Burlington — Bahr 4 (3) 2-10 7, Haselhuhn 1 3-3 5, Sloyer 1 0-0 2, N. Smith 0 1-3 1, Hegwald 1 0-2 2, Kuhlmann 1 3-4 5, S. Smith 0 1-2 1, Payer 2 (1) 0-2 5, Meats 5 (1) 3-5 14.

 

CENTRALIA 60, DONIPHAN WEST 30

Doniphan West;6;10;5;9;—;30

Centralia;11;23;19;7;—;60

Doniphan West — Spiker 3 2-2 8, Smith 0 1-2 1, Penny 1 3-4 5, Blevins 1 (1) 0-2 3, Johnson 2 (2) 1-2 7, Leatherman 0 0-1 0, Franken 0 2-2 2, Clark 2 0-2 4.

Centralia — Deters 4 (3) 0-0 11, Becker 2 1-2 5, Bowers 4 (2) 0-1 10, Quigley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Arnold 2 3-4 7, K. Haverkamp 5 (1) 1-1 12, Osterhaus 2 0-0 4, I. Haverkamp 2 0-0 4, Heinen 1 0-0 2.

 

COUNCIL GROVE 40, CHASE COUNTY 33

Council Grove;12;8;10;10;—;40

Chase County;10;8;4;11;—;33

Council Grove — Hula 4 4-6 12, K. Marshall 1 (1) 1-4 4, Bielen 6 (3) 2-3 17, Heath 1 (1) 2-2 5, Tischhauser 1 0-2 2.

Chase County — Holloway 2 2-2 6, Ybarra 0 0-1 0, Gilbreath 2 0-2 4, Johnson 2 (2) 0-0 6, O. Eidman 0 2-2 2, Schroer 2 0-0 4, A. Eidman 2 0-0 4, Reyer 3 1-1 7.

 

FRANKFORT 64, WETMORE 46

Wetmore;8;11;14;13;—;46

Frankfort;12;17;20;15;—;64

Wetmore — Hackler 2 3-5 7, Wommack 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bloom 2 2-3 6, McQueen 5 (2) 0-0 12, Henry 7 (2) 1-2 17, Hanzlicek 0 1-2 1.

Frankfort — Gerstner 4 (3) 0-0 11, Cornelison 2 3-8 7, Rogers 2 2-3 6, Armstrong 2 0-0 4, G. Dalinghaus 5 3-5 13, Gros 3 (2) 1-2 9, C. Dalinghaus 3 0-1 6, Schreiner 0 0-1 0, Stowell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Keller 1 0-0 2, Brandt 1 1-2 3.

 

HIAWATHA 70, RIVERSIDE 52

Hiawatha;24;15;14;17;—;70

Riverside;11;14;13;14;—;52

Hiawatha — Kolb 1 0-0 2, Rockey 0 1-3 1, Moreno 3 2-4 8, Brockhoff 3 9-12 15, Lierz 4 (1) 1-1 10, Winters 5 1-2 11, Meyer 8 (3) 0-0 19, J. Bryan 0 0-2 0, Coffelt 2 0-0 4.

Riverside — Davies 2 2-4 6, Edwards 1 2-5 4, Webb 6 (2) 4-6 18, Chalfant 2 (1) 0-0 5, Dittemore 4 1-1 9, Grable 2 (1) 0-0 5, Davis 1 0-0 2, Stillman 1 1-2 3.

 

JEFFERSON WEST 57, HOLTON 38

Jefferson West;11;10;19;17;—;57

Holton;7;7;14;10;—;38

Jefferson West — Neuenswander 5 (1) 3-4 14, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Uhler 0 0-2 0, Cruz 1 1-2 3, Clements 7 6-6 20, Barnett 1 (1) 0-0 3, Athon 3 (1) 6-10 13.

Holton — Wright 0 1-2 1, B. Mulroy 1 (1) 3-4 6, Purcell 4 2-4 10, C. Mulroy 1 0-0 2, Lierz 2 2-2 6, Prine 3 (2) 0-0 8, Holaday 3 (1) 1-2 5.

 

KC WASHINGTON 85, ATCHISON 52

KC Washington;18;25;17;25;—;85

Atchison;9;16;18;9;—;52

KC Washington — Easley 11 (4) 2-3 28, Muturi 1 1-2 3, Angelo 4 (2) 0-0 10, Grant 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 0-0 8, Brown 3 0-0 6, Alexander 3 2-3 8, Johnson 8 (2) 2-2 20.

Atchison — Simpson 2 6-8 10, Arnold 1 4-6 6, Cushinberry 7 3-9 17, Greenly 1 2-2 4, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Hernandez 4 1-3 9.

 

LEBO 69, MDCV 31

Lebo;25;15;14;15;—;69

MdCV;4;9;12;6;—;31

Lebo — Grimmett 2 (2) 0-0 6, Peek 2 0-3 4, Reese 4 (2) 0-0 10, McEwen 12 (4) 1-2 29, Bailey 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ott 6 0-0 12, Ferguson 1 1-4 3.

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lingenfelter 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lacey 3 4-6 10, Vanderpool 3 (1) 2-2 8, Holloway 3 0-1 6, Woodson 0 0-2 0, Anschutz 1 0-0 2.

 

LYNDON 73, WEST FRANKLIN 39

Lyndon;19;21;19;14;—;73

West Franklin;3;9;19;8;—;39

Lyndon — Biggs 4 3-4 11, Bazil 2 1-3 5, Detwiler 7 (1) 4-5 19, Bones 0 2-2 2, Miller 4 (2) 1-2 11, Kitselman 9 (1) 0-1 19, Massey 1 2-2 4, Addleman 1 0-0 2.

West Franklin — Hower 0 0-1 0, Gilkey 7 (3) 0-0 17, Conway 2 0-1 4, Johnson 3 (2) 3-5 11, Burns 1 0-0 2, Rogers 1 0-2 4, Birzer 0 1-2 1.

 

MADISON 57, SOUTHERN COFFEY 26

Southern Coffey;11;0;7;8;—;26

Madison;20;16;17;4;—;57

Southern Coffey — Bontrager 5 (3) 0-1 13, Gleue 2 0-0 4, Voorhees 2 0-0 4, Lind 1 (1) 0-0 3, Walters 1 0-0 2.

Madison — Stutesman 9 0-2 18, Buettner 6 0-0 12, Rayburn 5 0-0 10, Miser 1 4-6 6, Engle 1 2-2 4, Foltz 1 0-2 2, Turner 1 0-0 2.

 

MINNEAPOLIS 73, VALLEY HEIGHTS 51

Minneapolis;14;14;25;20;—;73

Valley Heights;13;5;12;21;—;51

Minneapolis — Griffin 6 (1) 1-1 14, Ausherman 4 4-4 12, Moeckel 3 1-2 7, Freel 0 2-2 2, Nelson 0 2-2 2, Pieschl 1 0-1 2, Watson 1 0-0 2, White 6 (2) 2-2 16, Rice 1 0-0 2, Davidson 6 2-2 14.

Valley Heights — Beardsley 6 (2) 2-7 16, Zidek 2 (2) 0-0 6, T. Claycamp 0 0-1 0, O’Toole 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haines 3 0-0 6, L’Ecuyer 1 0-1 2, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Yungeberg 0 2-8 2, K. Claycamp 1 2-2 4, Kenworthy 5 0-0 10.

 

NEMAHA CENTRAL 45, SABETHA 35

Nemaha Central;6;12;15;12;—;45

Sabetha;8;9;11;9;—;35

Nemaha Central — Kramer 4 (2) 0-0 10, Schultejans 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Beck 3 2-5 8, M. Beck 2 09-0 4, Leonard 3 (1) 2-4 9, Uphaus 3 (1) 1-4 8, Hammes 1 1-2 3.

Sabetha — Bradbury 0 1-2 1, Argabright 4 (2) 0-1 10, Grimm 3 1-2 7, Garber 4 (1) 0-2 9, Schmelzle 2 0-0 4, Evans 2 0-0 4.

 

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 56, MISSION VALLEY 53

Northern Heights;15;13;11;15;—;56

Mission Valley;11;15;11;16;—;53

Northern Heights — Heins 5 (1) 0-1 11, Heiman 6 (2) 0-0 14, Orender 1 0-0 2, Preisner 7 5-9 19, Arb 2 3-4 7.

Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 3 (1) 4-5 11, Benortham 3 1-6 7, Deters 2 0-0 4, Blythe 3 1-4 7, Marcotte 2 0-0 4, Rudeen 2 0-0 4, Day. Logan 7 (1) 1-3 16.

 

OLPE 51, BURLINGAME 37

Burlingame;6;16;11;4;—;37

Olpe;11;10;16;14;—;51

Burlingame — Noonan 4 2-4 10, Thomas 3 (1) 0-0 7, Robison 1 (1) 2-2 5, Briggs 2 1-4 5, Quaney 4 2-2 10.

Olpe — Robert 0 1-2 1, Barnard 7 3-4 17, D. Hoelting 2 0-0 4, D. Redeker 6 0-0 12, Soyez 6 1-2 13, C. Hoelting 0 0-2 0, W. Redeker 1 0-0 2, Skalsky 1 0-0 2.

 

OSAGE CITY 56, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 47

Osage City;19;7;11;19;—;56

Central Heights;7;9;15;16;—;47

Osage City — Stromgren 1 2-4 4, Sage 0 4-4 4, Crawford 1 3-4 5, Smith 1 0-1 2, Shaffer 2 2-4 6, Boss 3 1-2 7, Kirkpatrick 3 0-0 6, Kerns 1 (1) 0-0 3, Orender 7 (5) 0-0 19.

Central Heights — Crawford 6 6-7 18, Cannady 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bowker 5 (2) 1-3 13, Burson 2 0-2 4, Bones 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Coffman 2 2-2 6.

 

PLEASANT RIDGE 55, JEFFERSON NORTH 47

Pleasant Ridge;15;13;12;15;—;55

Jefferson North;11;12;12;12;—;47

Pleasant Ridge — Adams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wohlgemuth 0 0-1 0, Douthitt 1 0-0 2, Gibson 8 (3) 3-6 22, Stuts 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnston 7 (1) 0-0 15, VanDyke 4 2-4 10.

Jefferson North — Jobbins 5 (1) 0-0 11, T. Fowler 2 (1) 2-3 7, Pentlin 2 0-0 4, Kramer 2 4-4 8, Feldkamp 8 (1) 0-0 17.

 

RILEY COUNTY 64, ST. MARYS 59

St. Marys;13;10;21;15;—;59

Riley County;23;8;11;22;—;64

St. Marys — Moylan 3 (3) 0-0 9, C. Hurla 4 (1) 4-4 13, Murray 5 (3) 4-6 17, Schoemann 3 (1) 2-2 9, Holz 2 2-2 6, Criqui 2 1-2 5.

Riley County — T. Harmison 2 6-8 10, A. Holle 5 (1) 1-1 12, Fleschman 1 2-3 4, G. Harmison 5 0-4 10, Williams 1 (1) 1-2 4, J. Holle 2 (1) 0-0 5, Uphoff 6 (3) 4-5 19.

 

ROYAL VALLEY 53, PERRY-LECOMPTON 44

Perry-Lecompton;12;14;10;8;—;44

Royal Valley;12;8;22;11;—;53

Perry-Lecompton — Stone 2 (1) 4-6 9, Welch 1 2-5 4, Robb 1 0-1 2, Doleman 1 (1) 1-2 4, Williams 3 1-2 7, Farmer 7 (1) 0-0 15, Ratzlaff 1 1-1 3.

Royal Valley — Canady 6 (3) 1-3 16, Thomas 6 0-3 12, Wahwassuck 2 6-10 10, Klotz 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Spoonhunter 3 0-0 6.

 

VALLEY FALLS 47, JACKSON HEIGHTS 34

Valley Falls;8;16;7;16;—;47

Jackson Heights;4;13;5;12;—;34

Valley Falls — Cervantez 1 0-0 2, Jepson 1 2-3 4, Hawk 3 0-1 6, Lockhart 5 5-9 15, Kraxner 4 0-0 8, Gatzemeyer 4 (3) 1-2 12.

Jackson Heights — S. Holliday 2 (1) 0-2 5, Wareham 1 0-0 2, Bosley 3 (2) 1-2 9, Kennedy 2 3-6 7, Thompson 4 3-6 11.

 

WASHINGTON COUNTY 56, CLIFTON-CLYDE 42

Washington County;12;10;15;19;—;56

Clifton-Clyde;6;8;10;18;—;42

Washington County — Hoover 8 (4) 10-12 30, Buhrman 1 6-9 8, Nelson 3 0-5 6, Grace 0 1-2 1, Otott 3 5-6 11.

Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 1 (1) 0-0 3, T. Koch 5 (2) 0-0 12, Weiche 4 0-4 8, Rudolph 4 (1) 0-4 9, Coffman 1 2-2 4, Lange 3 0-0 6.

 

WAVERLY 45, HARTFORD 32

Hartford;8;10;9;5;—;32

Waverly;12;9;11;13;—;45

Hartford — Thomas 5 (4) 0-0 14, A. Smith 2 0-1 4, McDiffett 1 0-0 2, Sull 1 1-2 3, D. Smith 1 0-0 2, Pohl 1 (1) 2-2 5.

Waverly — Patterson 9 (4) 0-0 22, Bartley 0 0-2 0, Lacey 3 0-1 6, Foster 2 (1) 6-12 11.

 

LATE RESULTS MONDAY

COUNCIL GROVE 61, WEST FRANKLIN 26

West Franklin;4;14;5;3;—;26

Council Grove;27;16;26;2;—;61

West Franklin — Hower 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gilkey 2 (1) 0-1 5, Conway 0 2-4 2, Swank 0 4-4 4, Johnson 3 0-2 6, Burns 0 1-3 1, Birzer 1 1-2 3.

Council Grove — Hula 6 1-1 13, Nelson 1 0-0 2, K. Marshall 4 (2) 1-2 11, Bieling 3 0-1 6, T. Marshall 0 4-4 4, Brintle 0 3-3 3, Miller 0 1-3 1, Heath 7 (2) 1-4 17, Tischhauser 2 (1) 0-0 5.

 

LYNDON 55, OSAGE CITY 46

Lyndon;13;13;14;15;—;55

Osage City;9;12;14;11;—;46

Lyndon — Biggs 3 (2) 4-5 12, Detwiler 2 3-5 7, Miller 2 0-0 4, Kitselman 8 1-4 17, Massey 3 9-15 15.

Osage City — Stromgren 2 0-0 4, Sage 1 (1) 2-4 5, Smith 0 4-8 4, Shaffer 1 1-3 3, Boss 5 (2) 1-2 13, Brenner 3 (2) 0-0 8, ORender 3 (1) 2-2 9.

 

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 55, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 41

Central Heights;7;17;4;13;—;41

Northern Heights;12;16;18;9;—;55

Central Heights — Crawford 4 (2) 2-2 12, Cannady 2 2-2 6, Compton 0 0-1 0, Bowker 1 1-2 3, Burson 3 0-0 6, Bones 4

0-0 8, Coffman 3 0-0 6.

Northern Heights — Campbell 2 0-0 4, Heins 4 (2) 1-1 11, Heiman 7 (1) 3-4 19, Arb 6 1-2 13, Preisner 3 1-2 7.