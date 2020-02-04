Topeka High's girls basketball team rolled to its 13th straight victory Monday night, taking a 69-16 non-league decision at Ottawa in a makeup game.

The Trojans, top-ranked in Class 6A and the Best of Kansas Preps Super 10, put the game away in the opening minutes, outscoring the Cyclones 37-0 in the first quarter.

Topeka High led 59-8 at the half before emptying its bench in the second half. Topeka High coach Hannah Alexander used 15 players in the game, with nine cracking the scoring column.

Freshman Kiki Smith led Topeka High with a game-high 26 points while Ja'Neysha Hendricks added 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Ottawa, which fell to 3-9, did not have a player with more than four points.

Topeka High will be back in action Tuesday, traveling to Topeka West for a 6 p.m. Centennial League contest.

TOPEKA HIGH GIRLS 69, OTTAWA 16

Topeka High;37;22;8;2;—;69

Ottawa;0;8;3;5;—;16

Topeka High (13-0) — Grassity 1 0-0 2, L. Smith 1 0-0 3, K. Smith 10 5-5 26, Hendricks 4 0-0 11, Canady 1 1-2 3, Z. Caryl 0 0-0 0, Murray 2 2-2 7, A. Caryl 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 2-5 4, Shields 3 0-0 7, Wiley 0 0-2 0, German 0 0-0 0, Lyons 2 2-3 6, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-19 69.

Ottawa (3-9) — Curtis 0 0-0 0, Ficken 0 0-1 0, Spigle 2 0-0 4, Titus 1 0-0 3, K. Evans 1 0-0 3, A. Evans 1 0-0 2, Hadl 0 1-3 1, Soman 0 0-0 0, Heilbroan 0 1-2 1, McGrath 1 0-0 2, Gollier 0 0-0 0, Hornbuckle 0 0-0 0, Keebaugh 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-6 16.

3-point goals — Topeka High 7 (Hendricks 3, L. Smith, Murray, K. Smith, Shields), Ottawa 2 (Titus, K. Evans). Total fouls — Topeka High 13, Ottawa 17. Fouled out — none.