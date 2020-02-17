The Ottawa University men’s basketball team appears to be in shifting into top gear. The Braves dismantled Sterling, 119-90, Saturday, in Sterling.

It was the fifth time Ottawa eclipsed the 100-point mark this season and topped the 113-point effort earlier this season against Bethany.

Ottawa (23-7, 17-5) has won three straight games and is just the second team in program history to notch 23 wins in the regular season. The 1979-80 team won a program-best 24 games.

Ottawa took control of the back-and-forth contest by closing the first half with a 25-10 run to take a 64-49 lead at halftime. It was the most points Ottawa had scored in a half this season. Ottawa kept the offensive juices flowing in the second half. Ottawa built a 35-point lead late in the game. Ottawa emptied its bench in the final six minutes.

The Braves shot 55% from the field. Ottawa’s bench scored 82 points and the Braves dominated inside the paint with 50 points.

Junior Andre Jackson scored a career-best 28 points on 11-of-14 from the floor. He netted 25 points in the first half. He also snared nine rebounds, had four assists, five steals and two blocked shots. Jackson is the ninth Brave to lead the team in scoring this season.

Darryl Bowie finished with 15 points, Joe Johnson III and Ryan Haskins scored 11 points. Eli Ponce scored with a career-high 10 points.

Ottawa plays its final regular-season home game 8 p.m. Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan. Ottawa will honor six players and two senior student assistants before the game.

With a win, Ottawa can clinch at least a share of the regular-season KCAC title and tie the 1979-80 team for most wins in a single season.